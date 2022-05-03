ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Ayton, Booker lead top-seeded Suns past Mavericks 121-114

By Associated Press
3 days ago
 3 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Deandre Ayton scored 25 points, Devin Booker added 23 and the top-seeded Phoenix Suns rolled to...

localnews8.com

Idaho8.com

Grizzlies’ Brooks suspended 1 game for flagrant on Payton

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies star Dillon Brooks has been suspended for one game without pay by the NBA for making “unnecessary and excessive contact” that resulted in a fractured elbow for Golden State’s Gary Payton II in Game 2 of the the Western Conference semifinals. Brooks must sit out Saturday’s Game 3 with the series shifting to San Francisco tied at one game apiece. The Warriors say Payton also sustained ligament and muscle damage on the play. Payton will be reevaluated in two weeks.
MEMPHIS, TN
Idaho8.com

Bucks forward Khris Middleton out at least 2 more games

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton will miss at least two more games in the Eastern Conference semifinal series with the Boston Celtics as he recovers from a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee.Middleton hasn’t played since injuring his knee in Game 2 of the Bucks’ five-game, first-round victory win over the Chicago Bulls. The Bucks and Celtics are tied 1-1 heading into Game 3 on Saturday in Milwaukee. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer acknowledged after practice Thursday that Middleton wouldn’t play either of the next two games, but was upbeat about the three-time All-Star’s long-term prognosis. When he was asked about the possibility that Middleton could play later in the Celtics series, Budenholzer replied, “We’ll see.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
Idaho8.com

Hawks owner Ressler says team won’t stand pat this offseason

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks principal owner Tony Ressler says the team won’t repeat the mistake of complacency he says set the stage for this season’s disappointing first-round exit from the playoffs. Ressler says the Hawks won’t stand pat this offseason — even if that means paying a salary tax. The Hawks returned a young core led by Trae Young and John Collins from the team that was eliminated by the Milwaukee Bucks in last season’s Eastern Conference finals. This year’s Hawks suffered a quick exit, losing to the Miami Heat in five games in the opening round of the playoffs.
ATLANTA, GA
Idaho8.com

Seattle Storm happy to have permanent home again

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Storm spent the 2020 WNBA season playing in a bubble due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and they spent the 2019 and 2021 seasons bouncing between venues in the Puget Sound region while their arena was rebuilt. The nomadic existence robbed them of the element that made coming to Seattle one of the more challenging road trips for opponents. That changes Friday night when the Storm open the WNBA season against Minnesota. They’re back in the heart of the city, making their regular-season debut at Climate Pledge Arena.
SEATTLE, WA
Idaho8.com

Makar scores in OT, Avs win 2-1 over Predators in Game 2

DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar scored 8:31 into overtime, Darcy Kuemper made 25 saves on his 32nd birthday and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 2-1 to take a 2-0 lead in the first-round playoff series. Makar got the rebound in the middle of the offensive zone and lined it through traffic to touch off a celebration. Nathan MacKinnon also scored for Colorado, which faced a more intense Nashville defense after winning 7-2 in Game 1. The Predators blocked 34 shots. Yakov Trenin scored for Nashville. Connor Ingram stepped in and stepped up in stopping 49 shots as he made his first postseason start.
DENVER, CO
Idaho8.com

Playoff physicality creeps into crease to impact goaltenders

The physicality of the NHL playoffs is creeping into the crease. Goaltenders typically move without concern of being hit. But there’s already been a huge goal disallowed for the New York Rangers due to interference. Carolina lost a starting goaltender after taking an early shot to the head. And a Hurricanes rookie netminder confronted an opposing star forward over unwanted contact. Players generally aren’t allowed to make contact with a goaltender. Friday’s games include the Hurricanes seeking a 3-0 series lead on the Boston Bruins. The Toronto-Tampa Bay, Minnesota-St. Louis and Edmonton-Los Angeles series all are at 1-1 entering Friday.
NHL
Idaho8.com

LA Kings build another contender 8 years after raising Cup

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings raised the Stanley Cup for the second time in June 2014. The victory punctuated a phenomenal three-year run in which these longtime NHL afterthoughts won 10 playoff series and became one of the most tenacious teams in hockey. And then the Kings won just one more playoff game in nearly eight years between that Cup title and a series-opening victory in Edmonton. The Kings are starting to believe that getting back to the top might not take decades again. Coach Todd McLellan is confident in the progress Los Angeles has made heading into Game 3 against the Oilers.
EL SEGUNDO, CA
Idaho8.com

MVP Jonquel Jones embraces role as a new face of the WNBA

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones is losing her anonymity off of the basketball court. Thanks to an MVP season in 2021 and a popular insurance commercial, the 6-foot-6 forward is blossoming into one of the faces of the WNBA. She enters Saturday’s opener at New York coming off a season in which she averaged 19.4 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists in leading the Sun to the best record in the league. Coach Curt Miller says Jones has continued to improve every year since entering the league in 2016 and hopes her next step is the Sun’s first WNBA championship.
BASKETBALL
Idaho8.com

Miami’s Wong shows college sports hurtles toward free market

An agent for a prominent college athlete finally said out loud what schools likely hear in private: Pay the player more, or he will transfer to a school that will. The brazen demand made on behalf of University of Miami basketball star Isaiah Wong last week provided a rare, unvarnished glimpse into the way elite college sports have been transformed by athletes’ rights to earn money through endorsements.
COLLEGE SPORTS

