ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Perron’s hat trick helps Blues beat Wild 4-0, seize home ice

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 3 days ago

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — David Perron had a hat trick and an assist to lead the St....

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho8.com

Devils GM Fitzgerald looking for more from coach Lindy Ruff

New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff is coming back for a third straight season despite seeing his team miss the NHL playoffs yet again. General manager Tom Fitzgerald said when he hired Ruff it was to take a group of talented young players and make them better. Indivually, that has happened for guys like Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier. Fitzgerald now wants to see the team improve. The Devils missed the playoffs this past season for the fourth straight year and finished with just 63 points, 28th in the 32-team league.
NHL
Idaho8.com

Panarin, Vatrano help Rangers beat Penguins 5-2 in Game 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin and Frank Vatrano each had a goal and two assists and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 in Game 2 on Thursday night to even the best-of-seven first-round series. Chris Kreider, Andrew Copp and Ryan Strome also scored for the Rangers. Igor Shesterkin made 39 saves two nights after stopping 79 shots in a triple-overtime loss in Game 1. Sidney Crosby had a goal and an assist, and Jake Guentzel also scored for the Penguins. Louis Domingue, getting the start after replacing the injured Casey DeSmith in the second overtime of Game 1, finished with 34 saves. Game 3 is Saturday night in Pittsburgh.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Idaho8.com

Calder Cup is back: AHL staging first playoffs since 2019

The American Hockey League is staging a full playoffs for the Calder Cup for the first time since 2019. The pandemic kept the NHL’s top feeder league from handing out the storied trophy the past two years because it wasn’t feasible to put on a postseason tournament. The AHL played all 1,118 games on its schedule this season amid virus challenges that caused 78 postponements. Revenue is down only 10-12% despite some games being played in empty arenas. Handing out the Calder Cup in June would mark an accomplishment for the AHL and the start of the climb back to pre-pandemic success.
NHL
Idaho8.com

Playoff physicality creeps into crease to impact goaltenders

The physicality of the NHL playoffs is creeping into the crease. Goaltenders typically move without concern of being hit. But there’s already been a huge goal disallowed for the New York Rangers due to interference. Carolina lost a starting goaltender after taking an early shot to the head. And a Hurricanes rookie netminder confronted an opposing star forward over unwanted contact. Players generally aren’t allowed to make contact with a goaltender. Friday’s games include the Hurricanes seeking a 3-0 series lead on the Boston Bruins. The Toronto-Tampa Bay, Minnesota-St. Louis and Edmonton-Los Angeles series all are at 1-1 entering Friday.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Saint Paul, MN
Saint Paul, MN
Sports
Idaho8.com

Teams get creative crossing US-Canada border in NHL playoffs

NHL teams are taking different approaches to crossing the U.S.-Canada border during the first round of the playoffs. The U.S. is still requiring a negative COVID-19 test for all passengers arriving on international flights. The Edmonton Oilers flew to Vancouver and took buses into Washington state before flying to Los Angeles to avoid that. The Toronto Maple Leafs took buses to New York before flying to Florida. Other teams opted to test and and then fly direct when their respective series shifted from Canada to the U.S. late this week.
NHL
Idaho8.com

Panthers rout Capitals 5-1 in Game 2 to even series

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aleksander Barkov and Carter Verhaeghe each had a goal and an assist and the Florida Panthers topped the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Thursday night to even their Eastern Conference first-round series at a game apiece. Aaron Ekblad, Anton Lundell and Mason Marchment also scored for Florida, the top overall seed in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 26 shots. Nicklas Backstrom scored for Washington. Vitek Vanecek gave up five goals on 19 shots in the first two periods, and Ilya Samsonov went into the Capitals’ net for the third period. He stopped all 17 shots he saw.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy