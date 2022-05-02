ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Backside Learning Center gives back to workers who make Derby happen

By Olivia Russell
WBKO
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Backside Learning Center is tucked in between the barns on Churchill Downs property. The goal is to be accessible to the workers and their families. “We don’t consider ourselves a charity,” Executive Director Sherry Stanley said. “We are just a resource center that is...

www.wbko.com

Comments / 0

Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Local high school students serve on Must! Charities Youth Board

Youth board volunteers at local charities, helps raise funds. – Must! Charities Youth Board is investing more than just money in their community. Through a strategic nine-month program, area high school students are challenged to look beyond their social circles and identify the social needs our community faces, to then volunteer for organizations serving those needs and create a fundraising campaign around those causes.
CHARITIES
WBKO

This week’s JA People of Action features Beth Reagan

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s JA People of Action features Beth Reagan, 6th grade teacher at Auburn Elementary. The 6th grade Junior Achievement program is titled “JA Economics for Success” which gives students the information needed to build strong personal finances, a cornerstone to a happy, secure life. Students learn the importance of exploring career options based on their skills, interests, and values. They also learn about spending money within a budget; saving and investing wisely; and using credit cautiously. Mrs. Reagan’s favorite part of JA is, “the JA staff and volunteers!” She also said, “I have worked with JA staff and volunteers for several years. They are wonderful! I appreciate all they do for our students. The students learn so much and have the opportunity to meet community members. They love JA days!”
AUBURN, KY
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Society
City
Center, KY
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Louisville, KY
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: STINGCANCER encourages community to wear yellow

We heard from people on both sides. "I have so many dreams for what I can do with my students..." We are told the supervisor involved called out sick from the town board meeting. Updated: 2 hours ago. The bumper of the car is even inside the trailer. Updated: 2...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Churchill Downs#Spanish#Covid
WEHT/WTVW

Mt. Vernon man waiting for miracle match

Mt. Vernon, Ind. (WEHT) — A Mount Vernon family is waiting for a miracle match. Dalton Pfeiffer has suffered from a severe kidney illness and has been on the waiting list for a new kidney for three years. His journey started almost six years ago when Dalton went in for a jaw surgery. But doctors noticed […]
MOUNT VERNON, IN
WBKO

Bowling Green Independent School District Summer Meals Program

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Independent Schools will offer free meals for children Monday - Friday, May 23 - Aug. 5. Any child 18-years-old and younger may receive a free meal regardless of where they attend school. Children must be present and meals must be eaten on site.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
WBKO

Bridge The Gap program to assist those impacted by December 2021 tornadoes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Houchens Industries, Inc. has launched the “Bridge the Gap” program to assist those impacted by the tornados in December of 2021. In addition to Houchens Industries, Inc., many other local companies have also committed donations to the program, including American Bank & Trust, BKD LLP, Franklin Bank & Trust, Fruit of the Loom Inc., Houchens Insurance Group, Independence Bank, Jasper Engine and Transmissions and Reynolds Sealing & Striping.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Jersey Shore Online

Boxing To Be Taught At Howell Senior Center

HOWELL – Learning to box may not be one of the activities people think of regarding senior citizens, but a new program offered by the Howell Senior Center affords the opportunity to do just that. Former boxer Nathan Headd, who now serves as a Howell police officer, will teach the seven-week course to participants at the Howell Senior Center beginning in May.
HOWELL, NJ
WLKY.com

Good Samaritans recognized for helping JCPS students following bus crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two good Samaritans were recognized Tuesday afternoon for stopping to provide help after a Jefferson County Public Schools bus crashed on I-64. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes near the Watterson Expressway. According to district officials, bus number 20156 hydroplaned, went off the road and ended up on its side.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Women’s Eid event hosted at SOKY marketplace

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Afghan Community Empowerment program here in Bowling Green held its very first community Eid gathering for women at the SOKY marketplace. The religious holiday celebrates the end of Ramadan, which signifies breaking fast. The event featured delicious traditional food, drinks, and more. Women from all ethnic backgrounds attended and shared their unique cultural experiences.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

T.C. Cherry students celebrate Derby week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - At T. C. Cherry, students are celebrating Derby week. They are learning the history and customs that come along with the Kentucky Derby every year. On Wednesday, faculty members taught the students lessons in manners and etiquette during social interactions. These lessons were put to...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy