Lincoln Man Charged After Physical Altercation with Trooper

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a double homicide in Philadelphia’s Logan section. Police say a man was carrying out a wellness check at a house when he was shot and killed. Then, police say they found a second body in that house. Police were able to take a 22-year-old suspect into custody about a block and a half away from the murder scene. The man taken into custody is identified as the grandson of a missing grandfather who hasn’t been seen or heard from in four days. Philadelphia police made a grim discovery after a family member called 911. The family member said...

5 DAYS AGO