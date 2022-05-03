ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, DE

Lincoln Man Charged After Physical Altercation with Trooper

By Jeff Jones
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LINCOLN, DE (DSP RELEASE) – Delaware State Police have arrested 35-year-old Andrew White of...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 4

Related
WBRE

State trooper charged with possession of illegal drugs

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced the arrest and charge of a trooper they say possessed illegal drugs. According to PSP, Trooper Joseph W. Czachorowski, assigned to Troop K in Philadelphia, was discovered to have 30 oxymetholone pills and two vials of trenbolone acetate, both steroids and schedule III controlled […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBOC

Two Men Arrested for Stealing Boating Equipment in Sussex County

LEWES, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested two men on multiple charges following an investigation into numerous thefts of boating equipment in Sussex County. Police said that throughout March and April 2022, they fielded numerous reports of thefts of watercraft equipment and accessories that were occurring in boat yards in Lewes, Millsboro, and Milford. Detectives from the Troop 4 Property Crimes Unit were able to develop 30-year-old Christian O’Leary of Lewes, and 34-year-old Jacob Steele, of Dover, as two suspects associated with these thefts.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, DE
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, DE
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
Andrei Tapalaga

'Dead' Woman Knocks on Coffin During Her Own Funeral

Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Trooper#De#Dsp#Delaware State Police
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Daily Voice

Driver Runs Over Road Rage Victim Repeatedly In Horrifying Footage Of Elizabeth Attack

Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Philly

‘We’re Preparing For The Worst’: Family Awaits Answers As Philadelphia Police Investigate Double Homicide In Logan

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a double homicide in Philadelphia’s Logan section. Police say a man was carrying out a wellness check at a house when he was shot and killed. Then, police say they found a second body in that house. Police were able to take a 22-year-old suspect into custody about a block and a half away from the murder scene.   The man taken into custody is identified as the grandson of a missing grandfather who hasn’t been seen or heard from in four days.   Philadelphia police made a grim discovery after a family member called 911. The family member said...
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

89K+
Followers
53K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy