Shooting Suspect Quickly Arrested After Cops Heard Gunshots in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, PA – Police officers on patrol in Allentown responded to a shooting and,...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
ALLENTOWN, PA – Police officers on patrol in Allentown responded to a shooting and,...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
again to the Allentown officers please try to respond to the noise control complaints they're very important to the people that have been here all their life especially the elderly I guess the mayor could really do something about it but he's one-sided and a lot of people can see it and they hear it so there's nothing more we can do about that to the laws changed but do what you can we appreciate it and thank you again God bless 👍🙏🙏😎
good going to the Allentown Police department keep up the good work that's what we need this town cleaned up now all we got to do is figure out how we can get more noise control since the mayor don't mind everybody else that's been here most of their life we miss our quiet town too many people came here and took over that's what happened to our town that's why we have all the crime as well God bless all you officers out there and thank you again there's still some people that care 👍👍👍👍🙏🙏🙏🙏😎
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 6