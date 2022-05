LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– An injured mountain lion spent some time hanging out on a porch of a home in Loveland on Thursday morning. Lindsey Brown took some pictures of the juvenile cat after she spotted it. (credit: Lindsey Brown) She said it seemed to be limping and may have been hurt so she called Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The mountain lion sprinted away after she thought it had gone and opened the door to get a closer look. Wildlife officers did not respond to that incident. (credit: Lindsey Brown) Another call came in later Thursday morning about a sighting of a mountain lion that was...

LOVELAND, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO