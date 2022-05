The Viking freshman won all five of his matches without dropping a set to win the No. 2 boys singles championship at the 75th Inland Empire Tournament last weekend in Spokane. "Connor worked hard during the offseason to improve his performance on the court. I believe it is a big reason why he is able to compete at a high level against tough competition in high-pressure tournament situations," Coeur d'Alene boys tennis coach Corey DeLeonard said. "He is a great student-athlete who represents his school and his peers well. I look forward to his continued success on and off the court."

COEUR D'ALENE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO