Elizabeth Bowman Named Editor for Opera Canada

Click here to read the full article. The American Academy in Rome announced the winners of 2022–23 Rome Prize and Italian Fellowships today.
The visual artists awarded this year are Tony Cokes, Todd Gray, Ester Partegàs, Elle Pérez, Ioana M. Uricaru, and Bradford M. Young. The visual arts prize for an Italian fellow, the Fondazione Sviluppo e Crescita CRT Italian Fellow in Visual Arts, was awarded to Alice Visentin.
The prestigious Rome Prize is awarded to about 30 American scholars and artists every year, ranging from Medievalists to landscape architects. Each winner receives lodging, meals, a studio and a stipend. Previously selected...
Comments / 1