Elizabeth Bowman Named Editor for Opera Canada

By Afton Wooten
operawire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElizabeth Bowman joined the Opera Canada team as of May 1 to take on the role of editor for the magazine. For over 15 years, Ms. Bowman has specialized in public relations, communications, branding, and digital...

