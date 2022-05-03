ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros' Jose Altuve: Walks once in return

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Altuve went 0-for-3 with a walk Monday against the Mariners. Altuve returned from a hamstring injury to...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

'I Think He'll Be a Superstar': Meet the Astros rookie replacing Carlos Correa

TORONTO — For seven years, Carlos Correa was a centerpiece of the Houston Astros and one of the best players in Major League Baseball. He was the first overall pick in the 2012 draft. He helped usher in the franchise’s rise to prominence. He was the 2015 American League rookie of the year. He helped guide the Astros to the since-tainted 2017 World Series title and to return trips in 2019 and 2021. He became the team’s most vocal leader after its sign-stealing scandal came to light. A two-time All-Star, he was the best fielding shortstop in baseball last season.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Getting breather Wednesday

Walker is not in Wednesday's lineup for the series finale against the Marlins, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Walker will rest Wednesday after starting each of the Diamondbacks' last four games, launching three home runs and driving in four over that stretch. Seth Beer will take over at first base and bat fourth.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Royals' Carlos Santana: Placed on 10-day IL

Santana was placed on the 10-day injured list with right ankle bursitis Wednesday, retroactive to May 3. Santana was slated to miss a second consecutive game Wednesday after being scratched from Tuesday's lineup, and he'll get additional time to recover since he's dealing with some inflammation. Hunter Dozier and Ryan O'Hearn should see increased playing time at first base, while Emmanuel Rivera was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
CBS Sports

Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Lands on IL

Garrett has been placed on the 7-day injured list with Triple-A Jacksonville due to an impingement in his left shoulder, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports. The southpaw last pitched for Jacksonville on April 26 and struck out seven batters over five strong innings, but the issue apparently cropped up after the start. The 24-year-old's injury could cost him another chance at proving himself in the Miami rotation, as top prospect Max Meyer is now in line to get the next opportunity if it arises while Garrett is sidelined.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Mets' Trevor May: Faces extended absence

May (triceps) was diagnosed Wednesday with a stress reaction on the lower portion of his humerus and will be shut down from throwing for at least four weeks, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. May's triceps injury first surfaced during an April 11 appearance against the Phillies, but he missed only...
MLB
CBS Sports

Twins' Carlos Correa: Suffers broken finger

Correa suffered a non-displaced fracture in his right middle finger after being hit by a pitch Thursday against Baltimore, Megan Ryan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. It was originally reported that Correa's X-rays came back clean, though the team issued a clarification. Correa will receive a CT scan Friday to confirm the diagnosis, though it appears that he is in line for a lengthy absence even if he avoids surgery. Nick Gordon figures to see an uptick in playing time in the short-term, though Correa's absence could also mean that Jose Miranda has a clearer path to everyday playing time even once Alex Kirilloff (wrist) and Luis Arraez (illness) return.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Mariners
CBS Sports

Astros' Cristian Javier: Excels as sixth starter

Javier (2-0) got the win during Tuesday's 4-0 victory over Seattle, allowing two hits and two walks with four strikeouts in 5.1 scoreless innings. Javier retired the first eight batters he faced though noticeably slowed down by permitting two baserunners in the fifth inning and one in the sixth, prompting his removal. The 25-year-old has improved his pitch count in each of his five appearances and has only allowed one run in 11.2 innings across three starts. This performance probably earned him another turn, likely to come next week against Minnesota.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Tommy Nance: Recalled by Marlins

Nance was recalled by the Marlins on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Nance began the season in the minors and tossed 4.2 scoreless innings over three appearances (one start). The right-hander made 27 relief appearances for the Cubs last year and will now provide bullpen assistance for Miami.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Phillies' Corey Knebel: Melts down in ninth

Knebel (0-2) allowed three earned runs on four hits while striking out one across 0.2 innings to blow the save and take the loss Thursday against the Mets. Knebel entered the game in the midst of a ninth-inning rally by the Mets, though he still had a four-run lead to work with. However, he went on to allow four of the first five hitters he faced to reach base, capped off by an RBI double off the bat of Starling Marte to give the Mets an 8-7 lead. Knebel entered the game having allowed only one earned run across 10.1 innings, so this is hopefully just an isolated outing and not the start of a downward trend.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Clubs game-winning homer

Smith went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run during Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Marlins. The 26-year-old delivered a solo homer during Tuesday's win over Miami, and he came through again Wednesday in the clutch with a two-run shot in the top of the ninth inning. Smith didn't homer through his first 18 games of the season, but he's 6-for-21 with three home runs and seven RBI across his past six contests.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jordan Luplow: Four-game starting run ends

Luplow is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Since returning from the injured list April 25, Luplow has made a strong push for a near-everyday role. He's appeared in eight of Arizona's nine games since being activated, starting five times while going 5-for-21 with two home runs, two walks, five RBI, four runs and a stolen base. Arizona likely envisioned the righty-hitting Luplow filling the short side of a platoon in the outfield, but the ongoing struggles of designated hitter Seth Beer and first baseman Christian Walker have allowed Luplow to push for more work against right-handed pitching.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Astros' Jeremy Pena: Two hits, stolen base

Pena went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 4-0 win against the Mariners. Pena singled and stole second in the third inning and brought home two runs with another single in the sixth. The theft is the 24-year-old's first surprisingly enough. His sprint speed of 29.2 feet per second ranks 13th in MLB and he had five swipes in 30 games at the Triple-A level.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Fleming: Following opener Friday

Fleming will pitch behind opener Matt Wisler against the Mariners on Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Fleming has a 6.32 ERA, 1.85 WHIP and 16:6 K:BB through five outings this season, and he'll follow an opener Friday for the fourth time. The 25-year-old has a 3.12 ERA in his three previous appearances as a primary pitcher, so his outlook is significantly improved compared to when he works as a traditional starter.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Magic Johnson joining bid for Denver Broncos: NBA legend teaming up with 76ers co-owner to purchase franchise

Magic Johnson made jaw-dropping assists look routine during his legendary career with the Lakers. Now, the Hall of Fame point guard is looking to do so in terms of sports ownership. Johnson has partnered with Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Josh Harris to bid for the Denver Broncos, according to Sportico. The Bowlen family, which owned the Broncos for 38 years, put the team up for sale earlier this offseason.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Not starting Wednesday

Kiermaier isn't starting Wednesday against Oakland, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Kiermaier went just 1-for-7 with a double, two runs and two strikeouts over the last two games. Brett Phillips will take over in center field and bat ninth.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Not yet taking swings

Tatis (wrist) has been running and taking grounders, but he has yet to swing a bat or play catch, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Tatis' wrist hasn't yet recovered to the point that he's able to play catch, and he recently indicated he's not sure when he'll be able to swing a bat. The star shortstop is over seven weeks removed from left wrist surgery and is eligible to return in early June, but per Acee, the expectation is that he won't be back until the middle or end of that month. Tatis could make an immediate impact when he does return to action, based on his amazing skill set.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Texans' Kevin Hogan: Inks deal with Houston

Hogan agreed to a contract with the Texans on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN. Hogan was cut by the Titans on Sunday, so it didn't take long for the six-year veteran to find a new home. Since being selected in the fifth round of the 2016 Draft, Hogan has bounced around the league, also spending time with the Browns, Commanders, Broncos and Bengals, while appearing in nine career games. Hogan will likely compete against Kyle Allen and Jeff Driskel for backup duties to Davis Mills.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Brewers' Keston Hiura: Hits second homer

Hiura went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's victory over the Reds. The long ball was the second of the season for Hiura, who is hitting better and walking more than he did last season but has also struck out in nearly half of his 42 PA. He has started 12 games this season, and with the Brewers healthy, he figures to continue working in a part-time role.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy