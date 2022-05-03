Pirates split with Havre on tennis courts

HAVRE — It was a tale of two teams on Monday at the Havre tennis courts.

The visiting Pirate girls rolled past the Blue Ponies, 6-1. Even the match Polson lost, it won.

The Pirate No. 3 doubles team of Piper Hoxie and Summer Newman downed the Havre team of Cat Kaftan and Mylee Shennum 6-1, 6-2, but had to forfeit the match because Hoxie had already played singles.

On the boys side, the news wasn’t so good for Polson. Havre claimed a 6-1 victory.

Otto Lund was the lone bright spot for the Pirates as he downed Gavin Hall 6-7 (7-2 in the tiebreak) 6-2, 6-3.

Girls

Polson 6, Havre 1

Singles

Clara Todd, P, def. Kate Hemmer 6-0, 6-1; Sierra Lundeen, P, def. Tanya Ralph 6-2, 6-1; Piper Hoxie, P, def. Kylie Greenwood, 6-2, 6-0; Hope Morrison, P, def. Lindsey Leinwand 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

Camilla Foresti/Katie Smith, P, def. Grace Crantz/Courtney Burchard 7-5 6-1; Lucy Violette/Karli Owen, P, def. Lacy Preeshi/Claurdia Ucin Arego 4-6 6-2 6-3; Cat Kaftan/Mylee Shennum, H, won by forfeit.

Boys

Havre 6, Polson 1

Singles

Josh Currie, H, def. Torrin Ellis 6-0, 6-4; Jared Rosgaard, H, def. Chris Lake 6-2 7-5; Otto Lund, P, def. Gavin Hall, 6-7 (7-2) 6-2 6-3; Kendall Pleninger, H, def. Casey Trosper 1-6 7-6 (7-5) 10-2.

Doubles

Trenton Maloughney/Caleb Spanger, H, def. Trent Wilson/Owen McElwee 6-4 6-4; Carter Spanger/Theren Peterson, H, def. Tate Barentsen/Colter Wilson 6-4 4-6 6-4; Tre Gary/Reid Kato, H, def. Brock Henriksen/Noah Trosper 6-4 6-2.