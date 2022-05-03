COVID-19: How Cases in the Fresno, CA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 356,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending May 1, bringing the total count to more than 80.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 985,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 14.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 12.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 17.1 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 23.7% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Fresno, CA metro area consists of just Fresno County. As of May 1, there were 25,961.0 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Fresno residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,905.4 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Fresno metro area, unemployment peaked at 16.7% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 7.8%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Fresno, CA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in California where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 1 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 1 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 1 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 1 per 100,000 residents 20940 El Centro, CA 180,701 66,925 37,036.3 910 503.6 25260 Hanford-Corcoran, CA 150,691 55,249 36,663.8 444 294.6 47300 Visalia, CA 461,898 135,336 29,300.0 1,453 314.6 31460 Madera, CA 155,433 43,436 27,945.2 354 227.8 12540 Bakersfield, CA 887,641 238,543 26,873.8 2,271 255.8 40140 Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA 4,560,470 1,214,710 26,635.6 13,558 297.3 32900 Merced, CA 271,382 71,045 26,179.0 815 300.3 31080 Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA 13,249,614 3,451,184 26,047.4 38,682 291.9 23420 Fresno, CA 984,521 255,591 25,961.0 2,744 278.7 33700 Modesto, CA 543,194 135,274 24,903.4 1,643 302.5 41740 San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA 3,316,073 812,403 24,498.9 5,236 157.9 44700 Stockton, CA 742,603 176,359 23,748.8 2,225 299.6 49700 Yuba City, CA 172,469 39,921 23,146.8 345 200.0 37100 Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA 847,263 183,764 21,689.1 1,480 174.7 41500 Salinas, CA 433,410 93,709 21,621.3 729 168.2 42200 Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA 444,829 91,442 20,556.7 685 154.0 39820 Redding, CA 179,212 36,802 20,535.5 557 310.8 42020 San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA 282,165 56,748 20,111.6 476 168.7 46700 Vallejo, CA 441,829 87,813 19,874.9 448 101.4 34900 Napa, CA 139,623 27,214 19,491.1 143 102.4 40900 Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA 2,315,980 450,181 19,438.0 4,147 179.1 42100 Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA 273,962 50,687 18,501.5 262 95.6 17020 Chico, CA 225,817 39,822 17,634.6 411 182.0 42220 Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA 499,772 87,684 17,544.8 487 97.4 41940 San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA 1,987,846 345,285 17,369.8 2,380 119.7 41860 San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA 4,701,332 787,276 16,745.8 4,991 106.2

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .