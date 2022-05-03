ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: How Cases in the Fort Collins, CO Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vjy0C_0fRBHQGJ00 The U.S. reported over 356,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending May 1, bringing the total count to more than 80.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 985,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 14.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 12.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 17.1 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 23.7% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Fort Collins, CO metro area consists of just Larimer County. As of May 1, there were 22,944.4 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Fort Collins residents, 7.9% lower than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,905.4 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Fort Collins metro area, unemployment peaked at 11.2% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.3%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Fort Collins, CO metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Colorado where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 1 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 1 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 1 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 1 per 100,000 residents
39380 Pueblo, CO 165,982 47,000 28,316.3 782 471.1
24300 Grand Junction, CO 151,218 42,751 28,271.1 536 354.5
24540 Greeley, CO 305,345 84,321 27,615.0 696 227.9
17820 Colorado Springs, CO 723,498 192,194 26,564.6 1,699 234.8
19740 Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO 2,892,066 688,335 23,800.8 5,676 196.3
22660 Fort Collins, CO 344,786 79,109 22,944.4 483 140.1
14500 Boulder, CO 322,510 65,404 20,279.7 358 111.0

