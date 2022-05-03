COVID-19: How Cases in the Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 356,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending May 1, bringing the total count to more than 80.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 985,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 14.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 12.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 17.1 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 23.7% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Fort Wayne, IN metro area consists of Allen County and Whitley County. As of May 1, there were 28,011.2 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Fort Wayne residents, 12.5% higher than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,905.4 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Fort Wayne metro area, Whitley County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of May 1, there were 28,698.5 cases per 100,000 residents in Whitley County, the most of any county in Fort Wayne, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Allen County, there were 27,949.0 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Fort Wayne.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Fort Wayne metro area, unemployment peaked at 20.0% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 2.8%.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 1 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 1 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 1 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 1 per 100,000 residents 21780 Evansville, IN-KY 314,960 98,236 31,190.0 1,096 348.0 29020 Kokomo, IN 82,331 25,449 30,910.6 448 544.1 23060 Fort Wayne, IN 406,305 113,811 28,011.2 1,270 312.6 21140 Elkhart-Goshen, IN 204,558 54,178 26,485.4 732 357.8 29200 Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN 228,541 59,646 26,098.6 515 225.3 45460 Terre Haute, IN 186,908 48,702 26,056.7 701 375.1 18020 Columbus, IN 82,481 21,392 25,935.7 249 301.9 43780 South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI 321,739 82,229 25,557.7 1,016 315.8 26900 Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN 2,029,472 502,541 24,762.2 6,572 323.8 33140 Michigan City-La Porte, IN 110,154 25,612 23,251.1 368 334.1 34620 Muncie, IN 115,020 24,893 21,642.3 443 385.2 14020 Bloomington, IN 167,296 34,080 20,371.1 401 239.7

