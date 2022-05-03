ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glens Falls, NY

COVID-19: How Cases in the Glens Falls, NY Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vjy0C_0fRBHL5u00 The U.S. reported over 356,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending May 1, bringing the total count to more than 80.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 985,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 14.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 12.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 17.1 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 23.7% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Glens Falls, NY metro area consists of Warren County and Washington County. As of May 1, there were 21,022.0 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Glens Falls residents, 15.6% lower than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,905.4 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Glens Falls metro area, Warren County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of May 1, there were 21,927.3 cases per 100,000 residents in Warren County, the most of any county in Glens Falls, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Washington County, there were 20,077.6 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Glens Falls.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Glens Falls metro area, unemployment peaked at 15.8% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.2%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Glens Falls, NY metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in New York where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 1 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 1 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 1 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 1 per 100,000 residents
35620 New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA 19,294,236 5,309,852 27,520.4 77,933 403.9
39100 Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY 673,839 177,858 26,394.7 1,808 268.3
21300 Elmira, NY 84,895 21,934 25,836.6 231 272.1
45060 Syracuse, NY 652,416 160,601 24,616.3 1,374 210.6
13780 Binghamton, NY 241,874 58,660 24,252.3 600 248.1
46540 Utica-Rome, NY 292,016 70,706 24,213.1 981 335.9
15380 Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY 1,130,175 266,560 23,585.7 3,199 283.1
24020 Glens Falls, NY 125,892 26,465 21,022.0 240 190.6
40380 Rochester, NY 1,072,877 221,574 20,652.3 2,186 203.8
10580 Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY 880,736 180,702 20,517.2 1,436 163.0
27060 Ithaca, NY 102,642 20,087 19,570.0 84 81.8
48060 Watertown-Fort Drum, NY 112,842 20,708 18,351.3 137 121.4
28740 Kingston, NY 178,665 32,756 18,333.8 363 203.2

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19 This Month

The United States is bracing to reach 1 million COVID-19-related deaths, a figure the nation could hit in the coming weeks. So far, the COVID-19 pandemic has killed 993,744 people in the U.S., with over 11,740 deaths in the past four weeks alone, according to Johns Hopkins University – but some states are deadlier than […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

Toxic Products Sold at Dollar Stores

When we go shopping, especially if it’s at a major retailer, we can reasonably expect that the products we buy will be free from harmful chemicals. Unfortunately, that’s not always the case, especially when it comes to dollar stores like Family Tree, Family Dollar, Dollar General, 99 Cents Only, and Five Below.  To compile a […]
SHOPPING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glens Falls, NY
Government
City
Rochester, NY
City
Binghamton, NY
City
Glens Falls, NY
Glens Falls, NY
Health
Glens Falls, NY
Coronavirus
City
Elmira, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Metro#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Covid#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in North Dakota With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 80.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 3. More than 986,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 15.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending May 3. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
BISMARCK, ND
24/7 Wall St.

Cities With the Shortest Commutes in America

The number of American workers working from home – particularly those in white collar jobs – skyrocketed during the pandemic. The shift has proved to be a positive development in some ways. A recent Gallup study found that over 90% of remote workers hope that the trend continues after the pandemic, citing the lack of […]
TRAFFIC
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Pivotal Battles That Made America What It Is Today

On July 4, 1776, the American Continental Congress issued the Declaration of Independence from Great Britain. While July 4 is celebrated as the birthday of the United States, the country was very different and smaller back then: a small cluster of 13 states with a combined population of about 2.5 million (about the same as […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in West Virginia With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 80.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 3. More than 986,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 15.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending May 3. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
BECKLEY, WV
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

114K+
Followers
73K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy