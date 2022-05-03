ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County, SC

COVID-19: Florence, SC Metro Area Among the Most Dangerous in America

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vjy0C_0fRBHJKS00 The U.S. reported over 356,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending May 1, bringing the total count to more than 80.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 985,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 14.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 12.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 17.1 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 23.7% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Florence, SC metro area consists of Florence County and Darlington County. As of May 1, there were 29,501.9 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Florence residents, the 44th highest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,905.4 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Florence metro area, Florence County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of May 1, there were 30,139.7 cases per 100,000 residents in Florence County, the most of any county in Florence, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Darlington County, there were 28,184.2 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Florence.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Florence metro area, unemployment peaked at 9.4% in May 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.8%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Florence, SC metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in South Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 1 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 1 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 1 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 1 per 100,000 residents
24860 Greenville-Anderson, SC 895,942 294,724 32,895.4 3,901 435.4
43900 Spartanburg, SC 307,617 94,967 30,871.8 1,542 501.3
17900 Columbia, SC 824,278 252,406 30,621.5 2,303 279.4
22500 Florence, SC 205,502 60,627 29,501.9 935 455.0
16700 Charleston-North Charleston, SC 774,508 219,830 28,383.2 1,877 242.3
34820 Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC 463,987 126,595 27,284.2 1,462 315.1
44940 Sumter, SC 140,714 36,574 25,991.7 547 388.7
25940 Hilton Head Island-Bluffton, SC 214,752 49,023 22,827.7 469 218.4

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19 This Month

The United States is bracing to reach 1 million COVID-19-related deaths, a figure the nation could hit in the coming weeks. So far, the COVID-19 pandemic has killed 993,744 people in the U.S., with over 11,740 deaths in the past four weeks alone, according to Johns Hopkins University – but some states are deadlier than […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spartanburg, SC
Florence County, SC
Coronavirus
City
Florence, SC
Florence County, SC
Government
Florence County, SC
Health
County
Florence County, SC
State
South Carolina State
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in North Dakota With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 80.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 3. More than 986,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 15.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending May 3. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
BISMARCK, ND
24/7 Wall St.

Cities With the Shortest Commutes in America

The number of American workers working from home – particularly those in white collar jobs – skyrocketed during the pandemic. The shift has proved to be a positive development in some ways. A recent Gallup study found that over 90% of remote workers hope that the trend continues after the pandemic, citing the lack of […]
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#United States#U S Census Bureau#Covid#Financial Advisors#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

Zip Codes Where the Most People Own Their Homes

The American housing market took off during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The homeownership rate – or the share of housing units occupied by their owner – jumped by 2.6 percentage points from the first quarter to the second quarter of 2020, by far the largest increase ever recorded. By the end of […]
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in West Virginia With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 80.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 3. More than 986,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 15.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending May 3. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
BECKLEY, WV
24/7 Wall St.

The City With the Most Expensive Groceries in Every State

Inflation is surging in the United States – in large part because of rising food prices. In cities across the country, food today is 8% more expensive, on average, than it was a year ago, and consumers are feeling the pinch. According to the Economic Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank, a single adult can […]
FOOD & DRINKS
24/7 Wall St.

Most Iconic Sandwich in Every State

It’s not hard to see what makes sandwiches so popular. Whether hot or cold, sandwiches are usually quick to make and always satisfying. They can make a full dinner, a working lunch, or a fast breakfast as you hurry off to work. (Here’s a list of the best breakfast sandwich in every state.) And you […]
RESTAURANTS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

114K+
Followers
73K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy