COVID-19: How Cases in the Gainesville, GA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 356,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending May 1, bringing the total count to more than 80.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 985,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 14.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 12.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 17.1 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 23.7% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Gainesville, GA metro area consists of just Hall County. As of May 1, there were 26,929.5 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Gainesville residents, 8.1% higher than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,905.4 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Gainesville metro area, unemployment peaked at 10.9% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 1.8%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Gainesville, GA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 1 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 1 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 1 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 1 per 100,000 residents 19140 Dalton, GA 143,961 45,520 31,619.7 624 433.5 40660 Rome, GA 97,369 27,263 27,999.7 520 534.1 23580 Gainesville, GA 198,667 53,500 26,929.5 840 422.8 46660 Valdosta, GA 145,315 37,634 25,898.2 512 352.3 15260 Brunswick, GA 117,400 29,787 25,372.2 551 469.3 47580 Warner Robins, GA 180,652 45,633 25,260.2 630 348.7 12260 Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC 599,616 146,631 24,454.2 2,024 337.5 12020 Athens-Clarke County, GA 208,457 48,630 23,328.6 503 241.3 12060 Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA 5,862,424 1,329,299 22,674.9 15,940 271.9 10500 Albany, GA 148,436 33,473 22,550.5 784 528.2 31420 Macon-Bibb County, GA 229,504 51,455 22,420.1 1,188 517.6 42340 Savannah, GA 386,036 86,234 22,338.3 1,167 302.3 17980 Columbus, GA-AL 319,402 67,070 20,998.6 1,162 363.8 25980 Hinesville, GA 80,041 15,091 18,854.1 182 227.4

