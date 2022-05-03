COVID-19: How Cases in the Fort Smith, AR-OK Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 356,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending May 1, bringing the total count to more than 80.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 985,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 14.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 12.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 17.1 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 23.7% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Fort Smith, AR-OK metro area consists of Sebastian County, Crawford County, Sequoyah County, and one other county. As of May 1, there were 25,232.9 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Fort Smith residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,905.4 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Fort Smith metro area, Sebastian County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of May 1, there were 25,670.3 cases per 100,000 residents in Sebastian County, the most of any county in Fort Smith, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Franklin County, there were 21,496.2 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Fort Smith.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Fort Smith metro area, unemployment peaked at 12.4% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.0%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Fort Smith, AR-OK metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Arkansas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 1 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 1 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 1 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 1 per 100,000 residents 27860 Jonesboro, AR 131,241 45,692 34,815.3 455 346.7 38220 Pine Bluff, AR 90,865 25,770 28,360.8 380 418.2 22220 Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR 514,259 139,223 27,072.5 1,525 296.5 30780 Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR 737,015 196,265 26,629.7 2,170 294.4 22900 Fort Smith, AR-OK 249,777 63,026 25,232.9 950 380.3 26300 Hot Springs, AR 98,555 23,308 23,649.7 510 517.5

