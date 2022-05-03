COVID-19: How Cases in the Gettysburg, PA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 356,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending May 1, bringing the total count to more than 80.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 985,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 14.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 12.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 17.1 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 23.7% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Gettysburg, PA metro area consists of just Adams County. As of May 1, there were 24,288.1 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Gettysburg residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,905.4 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Gettysburg metro area, unemployment peaked at 14.9% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.9%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Gettysburg, PA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 1 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 1 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 1 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 1 per 100,000 residents 49620 York-Hanover, PA 445,565 119,253 26,764.4 1,497 336.0 30140 Lebanon, PA 139,729 36,708 26,270.9 518 370.7 16540 Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA 154,147 40,469 26,253.5 693 449.6 27780 Johnstown, PA 133,009 34,700 26,088.5 730 548.8 10900 Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ 837,610 210,918 25,180.9 2,966 354.1 48700 Williamsport, PA 114,330 28,596 25,011.8 516 451.3 39740 Reading, PA 418,025 102,788 24,589.0 1,594 381.3 23900 Gettysburg, PA 102,470 24,888 24,288.1 361 352.3 11020 Altoona, PA 123,157 29,755 24,160.2 614 498.6 14100 Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA 83,974 19,791 23,568.0 338 402.5 38300 Pittsburgh, PA 2,331,447 529,992 22,732.3 7,833 336.0 29540 Lancaster, PA 540,999 121,638 22,484.0 1,885 348.4 20700 East Stroudsburg, PA 168,032 37,356 22,231.5 521 310.1 42540 Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA 555,642 123,344 22,198.5 2,234 402.1 44300 State College, PA 161,960 35,552 21,951.1 348 214.9 37980 Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD 6,079,130 1,277,144 21,008.7 18,208 299.5 21500 Erie, PA 273,835 57,477 20,989.6 759 277.2 25420 Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA 571,013 119,324 20,896.9 2,037 356.7

