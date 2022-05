Trading down in the NFL draft remains one of the most obvious and fruitful edges in the game. Teams routinely seem to rely on the outdated Jimmy Johnson chart to make these trades instead of charts that are actually based on how players perform out of each draft slot in the NFL. While we can quibble about the perfect composition of a draft value chart, virtually every empirically-based draft chart reliant on actual player performance -- including our own -- comes to the same conclusion: teams overpay to move up early in the draft.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO