Utah State

Utah officials, public react to leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft ruling to Roe v. Wade

 3 days ago

Salt Lake City, Utah- (ABC4 News) – The Supreme Court has privately voted to overturn Roe v. Wade according to a leaked draft opinion published late tonight by Politico .

The apparent draft shows that the panel’s conservative majority of justices is ready to overturn the nation’s abortion.

Utah is one of several states with a trigger law in place in the event SCOTUS overturns the landmark case.

State Senator Dan McCay, (R) Riverton, and Carrie Galloway with Planned Parenthood of Utah join us on ABC4 News at 10 with reaction.

