ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Little Rock Police Chief to Retire

Little Rock, Arkansas
Little Rock, Arkansas
 4 days ago

Humphrey to Step Down; National Search Planned for New Police Chief

LITTLE ROCK – Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. announced today that Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey has submitted a letter stating his intention to retire from law enforcement. Humphrey’s last day as LRPD chief will be Friday, May 20.

“Chief Humphrey brought meaningful reform to our police department and a renewed focus on community policing during his tenure as chief,” Mayor Scott said. “He remained loyal to his officers and to this city in the midst of adversity and challenging times. I appreciate his service to Little Rock, and I wish him and his family the best as he transitions to a new chapter.”

Mayor Scott will launch a national search for Humphrey’s replacement. Meanwhile, Assistant Chief Crystal Young-Haskins will serve as interim chief beginning May 21st and serve in that role until further notice.

“Violent crime has increased in cities across the country in the past months, and I appreciate Chief Humphrey as an effective, innovative leader who has worked hard to develop community relationships and reduce crime in Little Rock,” Mayor Scott said. “Our next police chief will be expected to build on those efforts, while recognizing the immediate need to make our streets safer for residents. At the same time, the new chief will be an integral part of our holistic and collaborative approach to reducing violence.”

Humphrey became Little Rock’s 38th police chief in April 2019. Previously, he was police chief in Norman, Oklahoma, for eight years. He started his law enforcement career with the Fort Worth Police Department in 1988.

###

Comments / 0

Related
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

BREAKING: Refugio police officer Lee Jordan found not guilty

REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas – On Wednesday, May 4, a Refugio County jury found Refugio police officer Lee Jordan not guilty. Officer Jordan was accused of pepper-spraying a three-day-old infant on March 12, 2021. He turned himself in on April 8, 2021, and bonded out on the same day. Officer Jordan was indicted on injury to a child and official oppression...
REFUGIO COUNTY, TX
WJTV 12

Man arrested after Brookhaven 6-year-old injured in shooting

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The suspect wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting that injured a Brookhaven six-year-old was arrested. The Daily Leader reported Tavarious L. Davis, 30, was charged with shooting in to an occupied dwelling and aggravated assault. Davis was held by the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) Sunday on a probation violation […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
Little Rock, Arkansas

Little Rock, Arkansas

74
Followers
81
Post
22
Views
ABOUT

Little Rock is the capital and most populous city of the U.S. state of Arkansas. As the county seat of Pulaski County, the city was incorporated on November 7, 1831, on the south bank of the Arkansas River close to the state's geographic center. The city derived its name from a rock formation along the river, named the "Little Rock" (French: La Petite Roche) by the French explorer Jean-Baptiste Bénard de la Harpe in the 1720s. The capital of the Arkansas Territory was moved to Little Rock from Arkansas Post in 1821. The city's population was 197,312 in 2019 according to the United States Census Bureau. The six-county Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) is ranked 78th in terms of population in the United States with 738,344 residents according to the 2017 estimate by the United States Census Bureau.

Comments / 0

Community Policy