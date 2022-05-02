Little Rock Police Chief to Retire

Humphrey to Step Down; National Search Planned for New Police Chief

LITTLE ROCK – Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. announced today that Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey has submitted a letter stating his intention to retire from law enforcement. Humphrey’s last day as LRPD chief will be Friday, May 20.

“Chief Humphrey brought meaningful reform to our police department and a renewed focus on community policing during his tenure as chief,” Mayor Scott said. “He remained loyal to his officers and to this city in the midst of adversity and challenging times. I appreciate his service to Little Rock, and I wish him and his family the best as he transitions to a new chapter.”

Mayor Scott will launch a national search for Humphrey’s replacement. Meanwhile, Assistant Chief Crystal Young-Haskins will serve as interim chief beginning May 21st and serve in that role until further notice.

“Violent crime has increased in cities across the country in the past months, and I appreciate Chief Humphrey as an effective, innovative leader who has worked hard to develop community relationships and reduce crime in Little Rock,” Mayor Scott said. “Our next police chief will be expected to build on those efforts, while recognizing the immediate need to make our streets safer for residents. At the same time, the new chief will be an integral part of our holistic and collaborative approach to reducing violence.”

Humphrey became Little Rock’s 38th police chief in April 2019. Previously, he was police chief in Norman, Oklahoma, for eight years. He started his law enforcement career with the Fort Worth Police Department in 1988.

