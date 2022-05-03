ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Mines golfers look to build off strong season

By Ben Burns
KEVN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The local college golf season has wrapped...

www.blackhillsfox.com

Comments / 0

KEVN

Area girls golfers hit the course in Custer

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Area girls golf teams got out the clubs for the pre Black Hills Conference Tournament in Custer on Tuesday. It was a chance for the players to brush up their skills at the Rocky Knolls course. The teams will meet back up in Custer next Monday for the conference tournament.
CUSTER, SD
KEVN

Abby Siemonsma-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Abby Siemonsma is delivering a strong season for the Hill City track and field. She competes in one of the toughest events around the 300 meter hurdles. Congrats on being our Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week!!!!
HILL CITY, SD
KEVN

B9Creations celebrates 10th anniversary in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Ten years ago, 3-D printing was a relatively new technology, now one Rapid City manufacturer is celebrating the strides made in the field. B9Creations commemorated its tenth anniversary Friday, and celebrated with employees, and community and state leaders. Since it’s founding, the company has expanded its global footprint to 70 countries, and was listed as a fastest growing company nationwide by INC. 5000.
RAPID CITY, SD
Mix 97-3

Look At This Breathtaking South Dakota Lake House For Sale

Summer is just around the corner in South Dakota. That means the sunny days at the lake are about to commence!. Part of this summer lake adventure includes traveling to your favorite South Dakota destination. However, wouldn't it be awesome if you didn't have to drive anywhere since the lake would be right in your own backyard? Well, do I have the house for you! Plus, it's only a 45 minute quick trip from Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KEVN

Post 320 wins season opener

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rapid City Post 320 and Spearfish legion baseball teams combined for a tight, well played game Thursday night. It was the Stars who earned a 3-1 victory in their first game of the season.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Post 22 earns win against Gillette

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Post 22 and Gillette legion baseball teams met up for a nine inning game Tuesday night. The Hardhats picked up their first win of the season knocking off the Roughriders 6-1.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Fewer pheasants killed by hunters in South Dakota

CUSTER, S.D. (KELO) — More pheasant hunters bought licenses for South Dakota’s season last year, but they didn’t bag as many birds as hunters had two seasons ago, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission learned Friday. The official estimated harvest was 1,067,423, according to Chad...
