Bristol County, MA

DA Quinn: SouthCoast Teens Could Become Victims of ‘Sextortion’

By Barry Richard
 3 days ago

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn said parents should educate themselves and their children about what the Federal Bureau of Investigation calls "sextortion" schemes that appear to be targeting teen boys who use the internet. "It is imperative that parents talk to their children about online safety and...

