ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

Search and rescue crews recover body of missing hiker in San Bernardino Mountains

By Travis Schlepp
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nGmNk_0fRB85lb00

The body of a missing hiker was located and recovered in the San Bernardino Mountains by search and rescues crews Sunday.

Robert Carey Jr., 33, of Calimesa was found Saturday night at the base of Big Falls Waterfall , according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Carey was reported missing earlier in the day after he had not returned from a hike on San Gorgonio Peak . Family members said Carey was an experienced hiker but had never traversed that particular peak.

Crews from the San Bernardino County fire and sheriff’s departments were dispatched to the Forest Falls area after witnesses reported hearing a man yelling for help.

A sheriff’s helicopter flew over the area and located Carey unresponsive at the base of the waterfall.

In the dark of night, a helicopter crew member was hoisted down to where Carey was to perform first aid, but Carey was determined to have already been deceased. Investigators believe he fell 80 feet down to the base of the waterfall.

Due to the dangerous terrain and “complexity of the recovery operation,” crews had to delay the recovery of his body until sunrise. On Sunday, search and rescue crews were dropped down and successfully recovered his remains.

The San Bernardino County Coroner’s office responded to the scene and confirmed Carey’s identification. His family has been informed and offered their gratitude to the search and rescuers who recovered his remains, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 2

Related
KTLA

Coroner IDs L.A. boy whose body was recovered from Kern River

A 9-year-old boy from Los Angeles whose body was recovered last week from the Kern River has been identified, KTLA’s sister station KGET reports. The body of Jemih Emil Reddick was found around noon on April 7 near Keyesville, according to coroner’s officials. He had been missing five days. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KEYT

Body of missing hiker found near Southern California peak

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities recovered the body of a hiker a day after people reported hearing someone yelling for help near a mountain trail in Southern California. The family of Robert Carey Jr. reported Saturday that he had not returned from a hike to San Gorgonio Mountain in the San Bernardino National Forest. Relatives said the 33-year-old was an experienced hiker but had not hiked the peak before. A helicopter crew was dispatched and spotted an unresponsive man at the base of a waterfall. A rescue operation was postponed Saturday night because of darkness. Carey’s body was recovered Sunday morning.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Bernardino County, CA
City
Rescue, CA
San Bernardino County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Forest Falls, CA
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
KTLA

3 arrested for deadly Riverside shooting

Three men have been arrested for their alleged roles in a March shooting that left a 25-year-old man dead in Riverside. Eric Flores, 25, was shot and killed on March 2 while sitting in his vehicle on the 10000 block of Gould Street. Paramedics were called to the area around 2:30 a.m. after he was […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Team#San Bernardino Mountains#Calimesa#The Sheriff S Department
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

Inmate at Adelanto detention center kills another inmate inside cell: Sheriff

An inmate was killed in an assault in his Adelanto detention cell on Monday, officials said. Just before 2:30 p.m., deputies at the High Desert Detention Center discovered an inmate, Jesse Lobato, assaulting another inmate, Henry Guerrero, inside a cell, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. Staff and medical personnel […]
ADELANTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

Man holds ex-girlfriend at gunpoint, shoots at her: San Bernardino PD

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly holding his girlfriend at gunpoint and shooting at her, San Bernardino police said Wednesday. The incident occurred sometime in February, when 33-year-old Larry Rey allegedly held his ex-girlfriend against her will. Rey then allegedly shot at her when she tried to get away, […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA

KTLA

49K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy