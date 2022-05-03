ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood, MO

Flashing crosswalk installed in Wildwood after bicyclist hit by car

FOX2now.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a push from Wildwood residents, officials have installed...

fox2now.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 2

Crash closes SB 55 near Route Z in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Southbound 55 is closed Friday morning at Eagle Crest near Route Z due to a crash. The crash happened just before 5 a.m. It is unknown at this time how many vehicles were involved in the crash. It is also unknown if anyone was injured. FOX 2’s traffic reporter Molly Rose […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wildwood, MO
Local
Missouri Traffic
5 On Your Side

Innocent driver killed in crash involving car fleeing from police in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — An innocent driver was killed in a crash involving a car that was fleeing St. Louis County police Wednesday, St. Louis Metropolitan Police said. According to Major Eric Larson with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident started at around 4 p.m. on the parking lot of River City Casino, where St. Louis County police were conducting a "tactical operation." A red car in the parking lot fled police onto River City Casino Boulevard and crashed into an unrelated truck less than a mile away at the intersection of River City Casino Boulevard and South Broadway Street.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Person hit, killed on eastbound I-44 in Sullivan

SULLIVAN, Mo. — A person was hit and killed on a highway in Sullivan, Missouri, Thursday morning. Interstate 44 was closed at mile marker 226 and traffic backed up on eastbound lanes for nearly a mile. Traffic was being diverted to exit the highway at a ramp and immediately...
SULLIVAN, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclist#Crosswalk
KMOV

Missing South County man found safe

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County police say a missing 35-year-old man with intellectual disabilities was found safe Monday. David Bayer, 35, was last seen in the area of Kingshighway and Chippewa according to police. Monday evening, police say he was found safe.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Man stabbed in front of South City bank

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was sent to the hospital after being stabbed in South City. The incident occurred in the 4100 block of S. Grand. Reports say the victim was stabbed outside a PNC Bank and the suspect fled the scene on foot. The victim was transported...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

St. Louis man arrested after pipe bombs found in pick-up truck

A 28-year-old man was arrested after police discovered two pipe bombs in his pick-up truck in Fenton Thursday afternoon. St. Louis man arrested after pipe bombs found in …. Lawmakers pass largest budget in Missour’s history. Laumeier Sculpture Park Annual Art Fair returns this …. COVID cases cancel St....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
FOX2now.com

Hoarding conditions found in St. Louis house destroyed by fire

A squatter reportedly started a fire at a south St. Louis home where a woman jumped out a window to escape the flames. Hoarding conditions found in St. Louis house destroyed …. Missouri teachers on target to get a pay raise from …. Possible explosives found in truck in Fenton,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Alderwoman ready to help St. Louis mom after fire burns home

Michelle Harris was pulled from her home in the 5500 block of North St. Louis in the early morning hours of Monday, April 25. Alderwoman ready to help St. Louis mom after fire …. Hoarding conditions found in St. Louis house destroyed …. SSM Health Medical Minute: New 3T imaging...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy