Flashing crosswalk installed in Wildwood after bicyclist hit by car

ST. LOUIS — An innocent driver was killed in a crash involving a car that was fleeing St. Louis County police Wednesday, St. Louis Metropolitan Police said. According to Major Eric Larson with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident started at around 4 p.m. on the parking lot of River City Casino, where St. Louis County police were conducting a "tactical operation." A red car in the parking lot fled police onto River City Casino Boulevard and crashed into an unrelated truck less than a mile away at the intersection of River City Casino Boulevard and South Broadway Street.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO