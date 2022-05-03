ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Two Florida State quarterbacks graduate from university over weekend

By Dustin Lewis
Eight current players and a former Heisman winner earned their degrees from Florida State over the weekend.

Florida State's graduations for the spring semester took place over the weekend. Among the new graduates from the university were former quarterback Jameis Winston and current starting quarterback Jordan Travis. Seven other Seminoles earned their degrees, including tight end Cam McDonald, safety Akeem Dent, and running back DJ Williams.

Winston signed with Florida State out of high school in 2012 before putting together an illustrious college career that saw him declare early for the 2015 NFL Draft. After taking classes online and completing his degree, he returned to Tallahassee for Friday's ceremony to get his diploma and walk across the stage as a college graduate. Winston majored in Social Sciences with a minor in Business.

During his time on campus, Winston stopped by the Moore Athletic Center, where he was congratulated by head coach Mike Norvell.

The New Orleans Saints star is one of the most decorated players in program history. He led Florida State to a national championship in 2013 behind one of the most dominant teams of all time. In the process, Winston won a Heisman and eventually turned into the No. 1 pick in the 2015 draft. He finished his time with the Seminoles 27-1 as a starter, compiling 7,964 passing yards with 65 touchdowns to 28 interceptions.

Travis graduated alongside Winston on Friday. He has completed his bachelor's degree and now will be working on a master's in the fall. If Travis stays through next year, there's a solid chance he'll earn a second degree before he leaves Florida State.

The Florida native is linked to Winston through Just Win Management Group. The marketing agency works with both players and has been securing NIL deals for Travis throughout the past year.

