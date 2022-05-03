ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Oakland Council Member says parking laws will lower crime around Lake Merritt

By Haaziq Madyun
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UsIR2_0fRB5IlU00

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A man died after being stabbed on the 1200 block of Lakeshore Avenue in Oakland. It happened Sunday shortly after 3:00 a.m. Oakland police released no information regarding a suspect or any possible motive.

It is the fourth deadly incident the past six months in a residential area that includes a cul-de-sac next to the lake.

This is Oakland City Council president Nikki Fortunato Bas’s District. She released a statement that reads in part:

“I am calling for immediate action. The parking district when the park is closed must be enforced, including ticketing and towing that will prevent violence from occurring.”

Santa Cruz PD investigate after man found dead Monday

Bas credits previous vehicle mitigation measures being effective in deterring unwanted activity in that area.

“There have been ongoing safety issues at the Lakeshore Cul-de-sac for a number of years,” she said. “So, working together with residents in the Spring of 2020, we installed speed bumps along the cul-de-sac to help deter the speeding dangerous driving a sideshows. That has been effective.”

Bas says another deterrent for violence was creating a no parking zone while the Lake Merrit is closed overnight.

“That is from 2:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. in compliance with state laws, and so one of the biggest challenges is enforcement,” she said.

Oakland Police Department officials say their dispatch receives an average of 2,000 calls a day, with officers prioritizing response to violent calls, which does not include calls for parking enforcement.

“I was actually speechless when I read that,” Officer Barry Donelan, President of Oakland Police Officers’ Association said. “I don’t know if were looking at the same problem. This is a response to a murder. Parking is not the issue. Violent crime is the issue.”

However, the council president insists that it is the answer and must be done.

“It absolutely has to happen,” Bas said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 4

Related
KRON4 News

Oakland teen missing since March has been found

OAKLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — An Oakland teenager who went missing in March has been found. 15-year-old Alicia Bryant was last seen at Motel 6 on 7407 Elsie Avenue in Sacramento, Tuesday, March 22. Bryant’s family believed her disappearance was related to human trafficking. The Bryant family talked to local police, posted fliers, and reached out […]
OAKLAND, CA
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Oakland resident dead after MacArthur shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A 41-year-old resident is dead following a shooting late Friday night along MacArthur Boulevard in Oakland, police said Saturday. The shooting occurred just after 11:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of MacArthur Boulevard. Officers went there after someone reported a shooting, according to police. When officers arrived, they found the victim […]
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland Police Department#Lake Merritt#Violent Crime#Oakland Council#Oakland City Council#Santa Cruz Pd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

Coroner: San Jose Rookie Officer De’Jon Packer Died Of Fentanyl Overdose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The sudden death of rookie San Jose police officer De’Jon Packer, whose body was discovered inside his Milpitas home in March, was the result of ‘fentanyl toxicity’, the coroner revealed Saturday. The news sent a jolt through the San Jose police department, which bid farewell to the well-liked 24-year-old at an emotional memorial service last month. “The full details regarding Officer Packer’s death are still not known and are being investigated by the Milpitas Police Department and they have our full cooperation,” said San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata in a news release. “This behavior is...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Missing Antioch 11-year-old located

UPDATE: Police said Williams has been located. ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — The Antioch Police Department was searching for a missing child Friday. Ameer Williams, 11, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. near A Street and Wilbur Avenue. Williams is 5 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds, APD said. He has black hair, brown eyes and […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland Police find missing teen

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland police have found Aniyah Marie Nelson, according to a tweet the department sent Friday shortly after 8 a.m. “Thank you to our community and media partners, Aniyah Nelson is no longer a #Missing Person,” the tweet stated. “She has been safely located.” The original story follows: OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy