Oakland Council Member says parking laws will lower crime around Lake Merritt

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A man died after being stabbed on the 1200 block of Lakeshore Avenue in Oakland. It happened Sunday shortly after 3:00 a.m. Oakland police released no information regarding a suspect or any possible motive.

It is the fourth deadly incident the past six months in a residential area that includes a cul-de-sac next to the lake.

This is Oakland City Council president Nikki Fortunato Bas’s District. She released a statement that reads in part:

“I am calling for immediate action. The parking district when the park is closed must be enforced, including ticketing and towing that will prevent violence from occurring.”

Bas credits previous vehicle mitigation measures being effective in deterring unwanted activity in that area.

“There have been ongoing safety issues at the Lakeshore Cul-de-sac for a number of years,” she said. “So, working together with residents in the Spring of 2020, we installed speed bumps along the cul-de-sac to help deter the speeding dangerous driving a sideshows. That has been effective.”

Bas says another deterrent for violence was creating a no parking zone while the Lake Merrit is closed overnight.

“That is from 2:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. in compliance with state laws, and so one of the biggest challenges is enforcement,” she said.

Oakland Police Department officials say their dispatch receives an average of 2,000 calls a day, with officers prioritizing response to violent calls, which does not include calls for parking enforcement.

“I was actually speechless when I read that,” Officer Barry Donelan, President of Oakland Police Officers’ Association said. “I don’t know if were looking at the same problem. This is a response to a murder. Parking is not the issue. Violent crime is the issue.”

However, the council president insists that it is the answer and must be done.

“It absolutely has to happen,” Bas said.

