MOLINE, Ill. — The Moline-Coal Valley Board of Education has named a new principal to fill in the seat at Moline High School, and they didn't have to look far to find him. At their April 25 board meeting, the BoE approved the appointment of Christopher Moore to the position starting in the 2022-2023 school year after the departure of Principal Trisha Sanders.

MOLINE, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO