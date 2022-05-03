ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, KY

Warren County Public Schools unveil new logo

By William Battle
WBKO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For several decades, the logo for Warren County Public Schools has been a staple of education in the area. The words “Warren County Public” over a large school with the silhouettes of children inside, an image that evokes the organization’s purpose. The word “schools” provides shelter...

www.wbko.com

WBKO

Bowling Green schools to offer preschool four days a week starting in August

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Beginning in August, Bowling Green Independent Schools will offer preschool four school days per week with sessions on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Classes will be held at T. C. Cherry Elementary, Parker-Bennett-Curry Elementary and The Foundry. The learning environment is designed to encourage children...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green Independent School District Summer Meals Program

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Independent Schools will offer free meals for children Monday - Friday, May 23 - Aug. 5. Any child 18-years-old and younger may receive a free meal regardless of where they attend school. Children must be present and meals must be eaten on site.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

UofL to hold forums as part of presidential search process

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The University of Louisville is holding public forums this month as part of its search process for a new president. The school said in a statement that alumni are invited to a forum on Tuesday evening in the Swain Student Activities Center. A similar session on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKO

Warren RECC working outages in Alvaton following thunderstorm

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren RECC is working on several outages in Alvaton following storm damage in the area. Warren RECC says several poles were down due to the storm, including three 3-phase poles. According to their Twitter, Warren RECC says they are down to 187 people without power,...
ALVATON, KY
WBKO

This week’s JA People of Action features Beth Reagan

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s JA People of Action features Beth Reagan, 6th grade teacher at Auburn Elementary. The 6th grade Junior Achievement program is titled “JA Economics for Success” which gives students the information needed to build strong personal finances, a cornerstone to a happy, secure life. Students learn the importance of exploring career options based on their skills, interests, and values. They also learn about spending money within a budget; saving and investing wisely; and using credit cautiously. Mrs. Reagan’s favorite part of JA is, “the JA staff and volunteers!” She also said, “I have worked with JA staff and volunteers for several years. They are wonderful! I appreciate all they do for our students. The students learn so much and have the opportunity to meet community members. They love JA days!”
AUBURN, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Seniors receive free meals across the Commonwealth

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentuckians are joining forces across the Commonwealth to get food on the table for those in need. The Green River Development District, Comfort Keepers, Independence Bank and several other organizations hand-delivered meals to around 400 low-income senior citizens Wednesday morning. Food was delivered to seniors in Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, McLean and […]
HENDERSON, KY
WBKO

More than 3,700 students set to graduate WKU this week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, Western Kentucky University celebrated 3,713 graduates, presented two honorary doctorates, and recognized top scholars during the 2022 Commencement at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium. “This is really what all of us on-campus work, you know, the other 364 days of the year for is...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Lauren Tarshis visits Bowling Green schools

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Author of the “I Survived...” series, Lauren Tarshis visited several schools in Bowling Green this week to talk to students about writing and maintaining a lifelong love for learning. One of these appearances was at TC Cherry, where excited students sat captivated in...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

