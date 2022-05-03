ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville Centre, NY

Police searching for man who robbed Rockville Centre bank

Herald Community Newspapers
 3 days ago

Nassau County police are searching for a man who robbed a TD Bank in Rockville Centre on May 1. According to Robbery Squad detectives, Rockville Centre Police responded to the bank, at 290 Merrick Road after a robbery...

News 12

Police: 66-year-old man killed in Baldwin car accident

Police say a man was killed in an accident this morning in Baldwin. Two vehicles were involved in a collision at the intersection of Grand and East Carl avenues around 5:15 a.m., detectives say. A 66-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene. A 31-year-old female driver was taken to...
BALDWIN, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Crime watch: Rockville Centre

On April 22 at 11:24 a.m., a 37-year-old Rockville Centre woman was arrested and charged with second- and third-degree menacing after an incident in the vicinity of North Centre Avenue. Larceny. At 10:49 a.m., a motorist reported that her catalytic converter was stolen from her car while it was parked...
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
NY1

18-year-old-girl found shot in head in Brooklyn lobby: NYPD

A teenager is in critical condition after she was found shot in the head, lying unconscious in the lobby of a Brooklyn building, according to police. Police say the 18-year-old girl was discovered around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday morning at 1550 Sterling Place in Crown Heights. She was rushed to Kings...
Daily Voice

Suspect Nabbed For String Of Suffolk County Burglaries

Police investigators on Long Island have apprehended a man who was wanted for a four-day commercial burglary spree where he targeted at least five businesses, authorities announced. In Suffolk County, police launched an investigation into commercial burglaries that began on Saturday, April 30, and lasted through Monday, May 2 when...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

