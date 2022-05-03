Police searching for man who robbed Rockville Centre bank
Herald Community Newspapers
3 days ago
Nassau County police are searching for a man who robbed a TD Bank in Rockville Centre on May 1. According to Robbery Squad detectives, Rockville Centre Police responded to the bank, at 290 Merrick Road after a robbery...
Police say a man was killed in an accident this morning in Baldwin. Two vehicles were involved in a collision at the intersection of Grand and East Carl avenues around 5:15 a.m., detectives say. A 66-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene. A 31-year-old female driver was taken to...
On April 22 at 11:24 a.m., a 37-year-old Rockville Centre woman was arrested and charged with second- and third-degree menacing after an incident in the vicinity of North Centre Avenue. Larceny. At 10:49 a.m., a motorist reported that her catalytic converter was stolen from her car while it was parked...
A TEENAGER was captured on surveillance footage moments after being reported missing as police found her backpack and cell phone at the scene. Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after telling a friend she was being "followed." The concerned friend...
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
The Fredericksburg Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing teenager from the city. Haley Flippo, 14, was last seen in the 1900 block of Princess Anne Street around 1:51 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, police said. She is described as standing 5'2," weighing 125 pounds and...
A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
MARINERS HARBOR, Staten Island (PIX11) – A decomposed body was found wrapped up in a blanket inside a Staten Island home on Tuesday, police said. NYPD officers responded to a home in the Mariners Harbor neighborhood in the 2500 block of Richmond Terrace around 12:30 p.m. The body was located in what police described as […]
A teenager is in critical condition after she was found shot in the head, lying unconscious in the lobby of a Brooklyn building, according to police. Police say the 18-year-old girl was discovered around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday morning at 1550 Sterling Place in Crown Heights. She was rushed to Kings...
Police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a group of suspects who allegedly stole more than $1,500 worth of merchandise from a Long Island Home Depot location. An alert was issued by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers on Wednesday, May 4, which released photos of four men who...
SAN ANTONIO — It almost sounds like the beginning of a bad joke -- so, this man walks into a taco shop with a machete in his head ... However, it was no laughing matter Wednesday in San Antonio when a man ran into a nearby taco business after being struck “three to four times” in the back of the head with the weapon, authorities said.
The Shelton Fire Department responded Wednesday to reports that a truck had struck a home. Firefighters on the scene found an oil delivery truck in close proximity to the house on Sheehy Lane with the driver inside. Police and fire officials say the driver was unresponsive. The driver was taken...
Police investigators on Long Island have apprehended a man who was wanted for a four-day commercial burglary spree where he targeted at least five businesses, authorities announced. In Suffolk County, police launched an investigation into commercial burglaries that began on Saturday, April 30, and lasted through Monday, May 2 when...
