PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Suns took a 2-0 lead in the West Semifinals after defeating the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night 129-109. Devin Booker finished with 27 points and Chris Paul ended the night with 25 points. The Suns will travel to Dallas looking to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the series. Luka Doncic and company weren’t able to even the series despite an impressive performance from Doncic, who finished with 35 points.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO