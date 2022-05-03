ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Letter: Left-wing radicals are destroying Democratic Party

Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 3 days ago

An unhinged leftist who has languished for years with “45 Derangement Syndrome” (45DS) ironically made a previous statement that backs up the perverted ideology being taught on the left.

The classrooms of kindergartners to 7-year-olds are inundated with left-wing Marxist activists, not educators, and they are poisoning the minds of the most susceptible among us with their sexual grooming and toxic gender identity garbage, which was substantiated by a statement made by Dallas Ford when he said, “Supporting a truly deranged master manipulator and indoctrinator of the easily persuaded was a mistake.”

The most vulnerable among us are our young children and grandchildren, and it’s been said that the most crucial milestones in a child’s life occur by the age of seven. With that in mind, the gender cultists in our “taxpayer-funded public schools” have taken a page right out of the writings of megalomaniac Marxist Vladimir Lenin, who said, “Give me four years to teach the children and the seed I have sown will never be uprooted,” along with, “Destroy the family, you destroy the country.”

That same Marxist paradigm exists today with BLM’s condemnation and stated destruction of the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure. To say that the aforementioned Mr. Ford suffers from 45DS would be a vast understatement, and even after he admitted “maybe it’s time to leave 45 alone” on April 20th, “45” was mentioned eight more times in the same article.

Ford asked if anyone with common sense could explain questioning the relevancy of “critical race theory” for a “person” on the Supreme Court given that the woman nominee couldn’t define “woman.” You cannot raise your right hand and swear fidelity to the constitution if you are a believer of CRT, a Marxist dogma that’s incompatible with the Constitution, judges people by the color of their skin and not the content of their character and uses hate and racism to divide us.

The Democrats have “gone nuts” since becoming enslaved by the “woke far-left radical communists, climate change crazies and the deep-pocket anti-American Big Tech donors.”

Even uber leftist Bill Maher slammed the left as “toxic, goofy, and the party with no common sense.” Their destructive policies have inflicted real pain onto the American people as Grandpa “ shakes hands with the air,” struggles daily with mental illness and talks “at us rather than to us like an angry bird.”

It’s not a matter of “if but a matter of how” nasty and disgusting the left will be prior to November.

Perry LaGrange

Rocky Mount

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rocky Mount, NC
Government
City
Rocky Mount, NC
Rocky Mount, NC
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Lenin
Person
Bill Maher
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Marxist#Blm
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
198
Followers
118
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy