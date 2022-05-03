Letter: Left-wing radicals are destroying Democratic Party

An unhinged leftist who has languished for years with “45 Derangement Syndrome” (45DS) ironically made a previous statement that backs up the perverted ideology being taught on the left.

The classrooms of kindergartners to 7-year-olds are inundated with left-wing Marxist activists, not educators, and they are poisoning the minds of the most susceptible among us with their sexual grooming and toxic gender identity garbage, which was substantiated by a statement made by Dallas Ford when he said, “Supporting a truly deranged master manipulator and indoctrinator of the easily persuaded was a mistake.”

The most vulnerable among us are our young children and grandchildren, and it’s been said that the most crucial milestones in a child’s life occur by the age of seven. With that in mind, the gender cultists in our “taxpayer-funded public schools” have taken a page right out of the writings of megalomaniac Marxist Vladimir Lenin, who said, “Give me four years to teach the children and the seed I have sown will never be uprooted,” along with, “Destroy the family, you destroy the country.”

That same Marxist paradigm exists today with BLM’s condemnation and stated destruction of the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure. To say that the aforementioned Mr. Ford suffers from 45DS would be a vast understatement, and even after he admitted “maybe it’s time to leave 45 alone” on April 20th, “45” was mentioned eight more times in the same article.

Ford asked if anyone with common sense could explain questioning the relevancy of “critical race theory” for a “person” on the Supreme Court given that the woman nominee couldn’t define “woman.” You cannot raise your right hand and swear fidelity to the constitution if you are a believer of CRT, a Marxist dogma that’s incompatible with the Constitution, judges people by the color of their skin and not the content of their character and uses hate and racism to divide us.

The Democrats have “gone nuts” since becoming enslaved by the “woke far-left radical communists, climate change crazies and the deep-pocket anti-American Big Tech donors.”

Even uber leftist Bill Maher slammed the left as “toxic, goofy, and the party with no common sense.” Their destructive policies have inflicted real pain onto the American people as Grandpa “ shakes hands with the air,” struggles daily with mental illness and talks “at us rather than to us like an angry bird.”

It’s not a matter of “if but a matter of how” nasty and disgusting the left will be prior to November.

Perry LaGrange

Rocky Mount