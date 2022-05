Buffalo, New York is not everyone's favorite place. But if you grew up here and work here and are raising a family here in the Buffalo area, you know the secret that most outsiders miss. We are more than a city along Lake Erie with a popular football team and wings. Buffalo is all about the people. The name "City of Good Neighbors" is more than just a cliche marketing term for the Chamber of Commerce to tout. It is a way of life for us.

2 DAYS AGO