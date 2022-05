Image from Syttende Mai website, artwork by Maya Jackson. By the time May rolls around in Seattle we’re ready to shake the lingering winter blues and find things to do that remind us summer is near, no matter how much rain the spring season brought us. Festivals start popping up all over the Puget Sound region and it’s nearly impossible to find a weekend that doesn’t have something fun going on.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO