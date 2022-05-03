Flood Advisory issued for Bayamon, Catano, Dorado, Guaynabo, San Juan, Toa Baja by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Newport. Target Area: Jones; Northern Craven A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Jones and west central Craven Counties through 815 PM EDT At 752 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Phillips Crossroads, or 15 miles southeast of Kinston, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Phillips Crossroads, Trenton, and rural Jones County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-06 14:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Mono WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT SATURDAY HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. For the High Wind Watch, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible with higher gusts in wind-prone areas. Sierra ridge wind gusts up to 100 mph expected. * WHERE...Mono County. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 7 PM PDT Saturday. For the High Wind Watch, from Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Small boats and kayaks will be prone to capsize on area lakes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While winds on Saturday will likely be a bit less, conditions will still be hazardous for boaters, particularly in the high Sierra lakes.
Effective: 2022-05-06 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Highland FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of western Virginia, including the following county: Highland. * WHEN...Until 1115 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 516 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated slow moving thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Monterey... Vanderpool Mustoe... Mcdowell Clover Creek... Hightown Sirons Mill... Possum Trot Liberty... New Hampden Mill Gap... Blue Grass Doe Hill... Head Waters Williamsville... Bolar Palo Alto - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information.
Effective: 2022-05-06 16:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Callaway; Osage The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Missouri River near Chamois. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Missouri River near Chamois. * WHEN...Until Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Flood Stage: Lower lying bottom land begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 18.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 AM CDT Friday was 18.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.8 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg 7 pm Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Missouri River Chamois 17.0 18.5 16.9 14.7 12.7 11.2 MSG
Effective: 2022-05-03 17:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Hancock; Sandusky; Seneca The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Tornado Warning for Western Seneca County in northwestern Ohio South central Sandusky County in northwestern Ohio Northeastern Hancock County in northwestern Ohio * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 552 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Arcadia, or 7 miles east of Findlay, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Findlay, Tiffin, Fostoria, Arcadia, Vanlue, New Riegel, Bloomdale, Bettsville, Burgoon, Bascom and Kansas. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
Effective: 2022-05-06 15:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Allendale A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR PORTIONS OF HAMPTON AND ALLENDALE COUNTIES At 511 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Rivers Bridge State Park, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include: Brunson, Sycamore, Ulmer and Miley. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-06 13:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Conditions are favorable for development of a very brief, weak tornado. Be prepared to take immediate action if a tornado is sighted or a Tornado Warning is issued. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for the Piedmont of North Carolina. Target Area: Alexander; Catawba; Davie; Iredell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Catawba, northwestern Davie, Alexander and northern Iredell Counties through 600 PM EDT At 510 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles east of Taylorsville, or near Stony Point, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Taylorsville, Bethlehem, Stony Point, Harmony, Love Valley, Lookout Shoals Lake, Lake Hickory, Hiddenite, Turnersburg and Olin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-06 18:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. To report flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Campbell FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Kentucky and Southwest Ohio, including the following counties, in Northern Kentucky, Campbell. In Southwest Ohio, Clermont and Hamilton. * WHEN...Until 730 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 517 PM EDT, the public reported minor flooding in several locations in the advisory area. Additional thunderstorms are moving back into the advisory area. Although these storms are expected to be weaker, additional rainfall of up to one inch may worsen previous flooding in areas with saturated grounds. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have already fallen thus far today. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible through the next 2 hours. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Milford, Forestville, Amelia, Bethel, New Richmond, Williamsburg, Batavia, Silver Grove, Melbourne, Withamsville, Coldstream, Salem Heights, Sherwood, Owensville, Goshen, Newtonsville, Clermont County Airport, Willowville, Perintown and East Fork State Park.
Effective: 2022-05-07 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 11 PM MST SUNDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR MOHAVE COUNTY ARIZONA * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zones 101 and 102. * TIMING...Late Saturday morning through Sunday evening. * WIND...Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph will be possible in the watch area. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity levels of 5 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Effective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Union TORNADO WATCH 181 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD LAFAYETTE LITTLE RIVER MILLER NEVADA UNION
Effective: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lower Colorado River Valley; Mojave Desert Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM SATURDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN CLARK COUNTY, THE SPRING MOUNTAINS, THE SHEEP RANGE, LAKE MEAD, THE COLORADO RIVER VALLEY, AND THE MOHAVE DESERT RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM SUNDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN CLARK COUNTY, THE SPRING MOUNTAINS, THE SHEEP RANGE, LAKE MEAD, THE COLORADO RIVER VALLEY, AND THE MOHAVE DESERT RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM SUNDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN NEVADA AND SOUTHEAST CALIFORNIA The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Saturday. a Red Flag Warning has also been issued from 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...In California...Fire weather zones 226, 227, 228, and 229. In Nevada...Fire weather zones 460, 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, and 466. * TIMING...Late Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * WIND...West to southwest wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph will be possible in the watch area. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity values of 5 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Effective: 2022-05-04 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cleveland; McClain; Pottawatomie The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Western Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma Southern McClain County in central Oklahoma * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Norman to near Washington, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Southeastern Norman, Shawnee, Tecumseh, Purcell, Noble, Slaughterville, Lexington, Pink, Goldsby, Wayne, Washington, Cole, Tribbey, Wanette, Etowah, Brooksville, Macomb, Criner, Lake Thunderbird and Bethel Acres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-06 16:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Blount; Knox; Monroe; Sevier FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT THIS EVENING REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east Tennessee, including the following counties, Blount, Knox, Loudon, Monroe and Sevier. * WHEN...Until 630 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 510 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing in poor drainage areas within the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Knoxville, Oak Ridge, Maryville, Sevierville, Lenoir City, Alcoa, Sweetwater, Loudon, Madisonville, Farragut, Louisville, Plainview, Rockford, Eagleton Village, Halls, Blaine, Vonore, Greenback, Friendsville and Philadelphia. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-05-06 17:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Chowan; Perquimans A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN PERQUIMANS AND CENTRAL CHOWAN COUNTIES At 516 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Valhalla, or near Hertford, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Belvidere around 530 PM EDT. Hertford and Winfall around 535 PM EDT. Burgess around 540 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Cisco, Center Hill, Yeopim Station, Beach Springs, Light Nixon Fork and Mavaton. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
Effective: 2022-05-06 14:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 2 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. High profile vehicles will be prone to blow over. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust may bring reductions to visibility along US-95. Travel restrictions are possible for high profile vehicles. Check with CalTrans and/or NDOT for the latest information on road conditions.
Effective: 2022-05-06 17:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect. Thunderstorms can produce large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes suddenly, sometimes with little or no warning. Be alert for rapidly changing weather conditions and be ready to act quickly if severe weather is observed or a warning is issued. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. You can also email your report to nws.charlestonsc@noaa.gov. Target Area: Beaufort; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper; Inland Jasper STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF BEAUFORT, COLLETON AND JASPER COUNTIES At 514 PM EDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Laurel Bay to near Hilton Head Island, and moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...strong winds 45 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of these storms include Hilton Head Island, Beaufort, Port Royal, Edisto Beach, Clarendon, Bennetts Point, Fripp Island and Lemon Island. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-06 14:28:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Cascade; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Liberty; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind gusts approaching 75 mph are possible in wind prone areas of the Rocky Mountain Front and Glacier County. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier, Pondera, and Teton Counties, Cascade, Toole, and Liberty. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility at times.
Effective: 2022-05-06 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: City of Winchester; Frederick FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Virginia and eastern West Virginia, including the following counties: in northwest Virginia, City of Winchester, Frederick and Shenandoah. In eastern West Virginia, Hampshire and Hardy. * WHEN...Until 315 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 658 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated slow moving thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2.5 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Winchester... Strasburg Woodstock... Millwood Pike Mount Jackson... Stephens City Wardensville... Star Tannery Basye-Bryce Mountain... Mathias New Market... Middletown Basye... Edinburg Maurertown... Capon Bridge Toms Brook... Capon Springs Gravel Springs... Yellow Spring - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information.
Effective: 2022-05-07 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 21:31:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hampshire; Hardy FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Virginia and eastern West Virginia, including the following counties: in northwest Virginia, City of Winchester, Frederick and Shenandoah. In eastern West Virginia, Hampshire and Hardy. * WHEN...Until 315 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 658 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated slow moving thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2.5 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Winchester... Strasburg Woodstock... Millwood Pike Mount Jackson... Stephens City Wardensville... Star Tannery Basye-Bryce Mountain... Mathias New Market... Middletown Basye... Edinburg Maurertown... Capon Bridge Toms Brook... Capon Springs Gravel Springs... Yellow Spring - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information.
Effective: 2022-05-03 18:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Buckingham A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BUCKINGHAM COUNTY At 629 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Guinea Mills, or near Dillwyn, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Buckingham Dillwyn and Gold Hill. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
