Lovely in lace! The Crown's Elizabeth Debicki cuts an ethereal figure as she arrives at the 2022 Met Gala in a cream Dior gown and gold headband

By Monique Friedlander
 3 days ago

She is set to reprise her role as Princess Diana in The Crown's upcoming fifth season.

And Elizabeth Debicki would have made the People's Princess proud with her stylish arrival at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday.

The Australian actress, who is taking over the role from Emma Corrin, oozed ethereal glamour in a lace cream gown plucked from Dior's latest haute couture collection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ej0Np_0fRB2Inh00
Lovely in lace! The Crown's Elizabeth Debicki cut an ethereal figure on Monday as she arrived at the Met Gala in NYC wearing a cream lace gown from Dior's latest haute couture collection 

Wearing her long blonde hair in a wavy half-up style, the 31-year-old completed her look with a gold headband and drop earrings.

Elizabeth opted for an understated makeup look comprising peach-hued blush, pink lipstick and newly bleached eyebrows.

Gigi and Bella Hadid also turned heads on the red carpet in skintight PVC and leather.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ufHth_0fRB2Inh00
Angelic: The Australian actress, 31, opted for an understated makeup look comprising peach-hued blush, pink lipstick and newly bleached eyebrows

Meanwhile, Blake Lively brought the drama in a huge gown that transformed on the red carpet as she attended the glitzy gala with her husband Ryan Reynolds.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit, also known as the Met Gala, is considered by many to be the 'Super Bowl of celebrity red carpets'.

Tickets for the soirée can reportedly cost up to $35,000 apiece, while prices for a table range from $200,000 to $300,000, with last year's bash raking in a whopping $16.4million for the Met's Costume Institute.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KFXU1_0fRB2Inh00
Stunning: Meanwhile, Blake Lively brought the drama in a huge gown that transformed on the red carpet as she attended the glitzy gala with her husband Ryan Reynolds

This year's dress code is 'gilded glamour' to match the theme of 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion', a continuation of last year's 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion'.

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour is once again supervising the benefit as chairwoman, a position she has held since 1995.

Her fellow honorary co-chairs are designer Tom Ford and Instagram head Adam Mosseri.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DbEn2_0fRB2Inh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jpkwg_0fRB2Inh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FuVBx_0fRB2Inh00
She's back! Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour (pictured at Monday's Met Gala) is once again supervising the benefit as chairwoman, a position she has held since 1995 

