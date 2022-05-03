ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Watch for the GOP to go after contraceptives next

By Bobby Burns
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

There are two main pillars to my socio-political ethic: Christ’s teachings and the U.S. Constitution. The GOP touts the Constitution while betraying it, and does not operate in good faith in the interpretation of those they installed to the Supreme Court right out of the Federalist Society cult to carry out their political agenda.

They’ve already redacted the first four words of the Second Amendment, “A well-regulated militia,” being the qualifying phrase in our right to “keep and bear arms,” and their decree is disgusting that money equals speech and corporations are persons, with commensurate rights, but none of the risks and responsibilities such as the ability to be drafted or executed.

When they are pinned down, right-wingers argue that the word “abortion” does not appear in the document, therefore there is no right to it, same as the word “privacy,” and some have said the same thing about “contraception,” so now that there’s a super-majority of right-wingers on the court, look for that to emerge as an issue, by ideologues who think constitutional rights should be extended to fertilized eggs in wombs across the country.

The constitutional issue about that is going to center on abortifacients, or contraceptives that work after an egg is fertilized, like the morning after pill (RU 486), or even the pill, IUDs, etc. After all, if life begins at conception, wouldn’t they (wingers) do everything in their power to prevent the murders of innocent life, or zygotes and embryos as we call them? The very thought to control women’s wombs like that is horrific, but mark my words, that’s where we are headed, starting with the most conservatively pro-life states first.

And now we’ve seen up close and first hand, after Cult 45, voting for Republicans is voting for totalitarianism.

Robert Tyson

Winterville

The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
