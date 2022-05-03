ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Paul silenced as Blues blank Wild in Game 1

By Joe Nelson
The sellout crowd was leaving with 7 minutes left in the third period as the Blues cruised to a Game 1 victory.

The Minnesota Wild have yet to find a way to beat the St. Louis Blues this season, having lost all three regular season games and then getting dumped 4-0 in front of silenced sellout crowd for Game 1 of the best-of-seven playoff series Monday night in St. Paul.

Special teams, juicy rebounds and three blistering shots dinging posts killed the Wild, who are 1-9-0 in their last ten against the Blues. Minnesota needs to find a way to beat their division rival in Game 2 Wednesday night or find themselves in an 0-2 hole heading back to St. Louis for Game 3, where they haven't won since the 2018-19 season.

Minnesota went 0-of-6 on the power play while the Blues scored on two of six power plays. Both Blues power-play goals were scored by David Perron, who added a third goal in the third period for his first career playoff hat trick.

Perron scored his first power-play goal on a juicy rebound following a save by Marc-Andre Fleury less than seven minutes into the opening period, He added a power-play goal to give the Blues a 3-0 lead late in the second period, and then put the game on ice at the 12:34 mark of the third.

Perron's third goal came seconds a Blues power play ended following a double-minor (4-minute penalty) on Kevin Fiala, who high-sticked Ryan O'Reilly in the face to slam the door shut on a Minnesota power play.

The other critical stat from the night was the Blues blocking 16 shots. Despite so many blocked attempts, the Wild still outshot St. Louis 37-31. But 27-year-old goalie Ville Husso pitched the shutout, albeit with a little puck luck as three Wild shots ricocheted off the pipes after sizzling by Husso.

Game 2 is Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. and will again be televised on Bally Sports North and ESPN.

