ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Spurgeon in trouble after vicious cross-check against Blues?

By Joe Nelson
BringMeTheSports
BringMeTheSports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f9OQH_0fRB2F9W00

The Wild captain went after a Blues player's legs late the Game 1 loss.

ESPN

Jared Spurgeon could be in hot water with the NHL after cross-checking the ankle of a Blues player in the waning minutes of St. Louis' 4-0 win over the Wild in Game 1 of the best-of-seven Western Conference quarterfinals Monday night.

Trailing by four goals with less than 90 seconds to go in St. Paul, Spurgeon slammed his stick into the back of Pavel Buchnevich's left leg, after the Blues winger had slid onto his knees during the play.

Spurgeon was called for a penalty, but it won't be surprising if the hit draws a review from the NHL's department of player safety.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. at the Xcel Energy Center.

Comments / 1

Related
earnthenecklace.com

Who Is Casey DeSmith’s Wife? Meet Ellie Pikula, the Wife of the Penguins Goalie

Casey DeSmith suffered an injury during the Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers game. While fans wonder about what happened to the Penguins goaltender, they are also curious about his personal life. The NHL pro doesn’t often share much about his relationship, but several reports have identified Casey DeSmith’s wife as Ellie Pikula. She has a limited presence on social media herself, which has many wanting to know more about the hockey WAG. So we reveal her background in this Ellie Pikula wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Penguins star Evgeni Malkin drops truth bomb on Rangers after Triple-OT win in Game 1

The NHL playoffs are always one of the best spectacles in all of sports. Hockey fans were reminded of that Tuesday night, as the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers played almost two full games before a winner was decided. Just under six minutes into the third overtime, Penguins superstar Evgeni Malkin scored the game-winning goal, sending Rangers fans home sorely disappointed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Olivares leads Royals against the Cardinals after 4-hit game

LINE: Cardinals -141, Royals +121; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals play the St. Louis Cardinals after Edward Olivares had four hits against the Cardinals on Tuesday. Kansas City has a 6-8 record at home and an 8-14 record overall. Royals hitters have a collective...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
ClutchPoints

Capitals dealt concerning Tom Wilson blow ahead of Game 2 vs. Panthers

The Washington Capitals managed to pull off a huge upset in Game 1 on the road against the Florida Panthers, but may not find things so easy in Game 2. Head coach Peter Laviolette revealed veteran forward Tom Wilson will be a game-time decision for Game 2 due to a lower-body injury. The 28-year-old is undergoing treatment for the injury and is hoping to be able to take the ice on Thursday night, per Tarik El-Bashir.
NHL
Complex

Colorado Rockies Fan Filmed Punching Women in Brawl Outside Coors Field

Footage taken outside Coors Field in Denver shows a man in a Colorado Rockies hat attacking multiple women in a fight. In the footage, embedded above via TMZ, the man can be seen throwing punches in what appears to be a scuffle between Rockies and Dodgers fans, hitting multiple women in the face. The incident happened shortly after the Rockies’ victory. It’s still unknown if anyone sustained injuries, but one blow seemed to knock a woman to the ground. The man also punched someone else who was already on the ground.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Veteran NFL Kicker Was Released On Wednesday

Since the Carolina Panthers signed over a dozen undrafted rookies this year, they needed to create some room on their roster. As a result, they have decided to waive veteran kicker Lirim Hajrullahu. The Panthers announced that they're waiving Hajrullahu on Wednesday. Hajrullahu, 32, was the Panthers' kicker for the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Spurgeon
Person
Pavel Buchnevich
ClutchPoints

Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado gets brutally honest on role of Albert Pujols in his scorching hot 2022 start

Nolan Arenado is enjoying a scorching hot start to the 2022 campaign. After being traded from the Colorado Rockies to the St. Louis Cardinals prior to 2021, many doubters questioned whether Arenado could maintain his elite offensive productivity away from the elevation of Coors Field. He responded by making the All-Star team in 2021. But some of his numbers were down overall. However, he has proven any remaining critics wrong with his insane start to this 2022 season. And Arenado credits Albert Pujols for helping him find success.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: Max Scherzer Ejected From Mets-Braves Game

On Tuesday night, the New York Mets stepped onto the field for a game against the Atlanta Braves. Per usual, star pitcher Max Scherzer was making headlines during the game. There's only one problem - he wasn't actually pitching in the game tonight. The fiery ace made it clear he...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Hurricanes D Tony DeAngelo’s blunt 8-word reaction to Pyotr Kochetkov vs. Brad Marchand

The Carolina Hurricanes are utterly dominating the Boston Bruins in their first round 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Tony DeAngelo and the Canes showered the Bruins with goals in Game 2, taking a 5-2 victory for a 2-0 series lead. That win came after Carolina destroyed the Bruins in the series opener, 5-1. What made Game 2’s win more memorable for the Hurricanes was the presence of rookie goalie Pyotr Kochetkov in the game and how he showed he was not going to back down from Marchand’s antics.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blues#Cross Checking#Espn
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Judge reacts to incredible gesture from Blue Jays fan

Aaron Judge hit yet another home run on Tuesday night, and the New York Yankees slugger was very pleased to find out what happened to the ball. Judge blasted a 427-foot home run in the top of the sixth of his team’s 9-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. A Jays fan in the upper deck at the Rodgers Centre grabbed the ball and quickly handed it to a young Yankees fan who was seated near him. The boy, who was wearing a Judge T-shirt, was overcome with emotion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Sign Pair of 4-Star Recruits

Tue undrafted free agent market is a good way to improve the roster without spending a lot of capital. Undrafted rookies don’t cost draft picks, they don’t cost a lot against the salary cap, and there is no risk involved. They either make the team and are a huge bonus, or they get cut.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Hockey Writers

Wild’s Kaprizov Leads Way in Huge Game 2 Victory Over Blues

The Minnesota Wild’s offense exploded in Game 2 against the St. Louis Blues. The scoring didn’t start quite as early but when it did, it didn’t stop. The Wild started their scoring spree halfway through the first period and kept it going until the end, by that time they were up 3-0. Going into the second, they had to be careful with the Blues who were the best second-period team in the NHL during the regular season. The Wild added another goal early in the period to extend their lead to 4-0 and fought hard to keep it that way.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
St. Louis Blues
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hockey Writers

St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild: 2022 Round One, Game 2 Preview

The St. Louis Blues struck first after defeating the Minnesota Wild 4-0 in Game 1 of their first-round series – a spirited battle with a combined 46 penalty minutes. The series is set to be an emotional, heavyweight bout between two teams that combined for a 24-4-4 record in April. The Blues will look to take a 2-0 series lead heading back to St. Louis, while the Wild will look to even the score and turn the best-of-seven series into a best-of-five.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Blues and Wild face off with series tied 1-1

LINE: Blues -116, Wild -104; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the St. Louis Blues for game three of the first round of the NHL Playoffs with the series tied 1-1. The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Wild won 6-2 in the last meeting. Kirill Kaprizov led the Wild with three goals.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Avs erupt for 5 goals in 1st, beat Predators 7-2 in Game 1

DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon and Devon Toews scored 22 seconds apart in a five-goal first period, sending the Colorado Avalanche to a 7-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series. The five goals tied the team playoff record for...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Predators fall to Avalanche in Game 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Nashville Predators found themselves in a big hole after the first period on Tuesday night against the Colorado Avalanche in Game 1. Avalanche Center Nathan MacKinnon scored the team’s first goal with 17:40 left in the first, followed with a score from defenseman Devon Toews with 17:18 left in the period.
NASHVILLE, TN
BringMeTheSports

BringMeTheSports

Minneapolis, MN
656
Followers
153
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

Bring Me The Sports reports Minnesota sports news, analysis, transactions, player updates, injury reports, coaches news, and complete coverage of Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Wild, Lynx, Gophers, Minnesota United, and Whitecaps.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/bringmethesports/

Comments / 0

Community Policy