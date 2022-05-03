Spurgeon in trouble after vicious cross-check against Blues?

The Wild captain went after a Blues player's legs late the Game 1 loss.

Jared Spurgeon could be in hot water with the NHL after cross-checking the ankle of a Blues player in the waning minutes of St. Louis' 4-0 win over the Wild in Game 1 of the best-of-seven Western Conference quarterfinals Monday night.

Trailing by four goals with less than 90 seconds to go in St. Paul, Spurgeon slammed his stick into the back of Pavel Buchnevich's left leg, after the Blues winger had slid onto his knees during the play.

Spurgeon was called for a penalty, but it won't be surprising if the hit draws a review from the NHL's department of player safety.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. at the Xcel Energy Center.