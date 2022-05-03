ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanford, CA

COVID-19: Hanford-Corcoran, CA Metro Area Among the Most Dangerous in America

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vjy0C_0fRB2Bcc00 The U.S. reported over 356,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending May 1, bringing the total count to more than 80.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 985,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 14.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 12.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 17.1 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 23.7% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Hanford-Corcoran, CA metro area consists of just Kings County. As of May 1, there were 36,663.8 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Hanford residents, the second highest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,905.4 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Hanford-Corcoran metro area, unemployment peaked at 16.6% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 8.2%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Hanford-Corcoran, CA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in California where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 1 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 1 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 1 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 1 per 100,000 residents
20940 El Centro, CA 180,701 66,925 37,036.3 910 503.6
25260 Hanford-Corcoran, CA 150,691 55,249 36,663.8 444 294.6
47300 Visalia, CA 461,898 135,336 29,300.0 1,453 314.6
31460 Madera, CA 155,433 43,436 27,945.2 354 227.8
12540 Bakersfield, CA 887,641 238,543 26,873.8 2,271 255.8
40140 Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA 4,560,470 1,214,710 26,635.6 13,558 297.3
32900 Merced, CA 271,382 71,045 26,179.0 815 300.3
31080 Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA 13,249,614 3,451,184 26,047.4 38,682 291.9
23420 Fresno, CA 984,521 255,591 25,961.0 2,744 278.7
33700 Modesto, CA 543,194 135,274 24,903.4 1,643 302.5
41740 San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA 3,316,073 812,403 24,498.9 5,236 157.9
44700 Stockton, CA 742,603 176,359 23,748.8 2,225 299.6
49700 Yuba City, CA 172,469 39,921 23,146.8 345 200.0
37100 Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA 847,263 183,764 21,689.1 1,480 174.7
41500 Salinas, CA 433,410 93,709 21,621.3 729 168.2
42200 Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA 444,829 91,442 20,556.7 685 154.0
39820 Redding, CA 179,212 36,802 20,535.5 557 310.8
42020 San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA 282,165 56,748 20,111.6 476 168.7
46700 Vallejo, CA 441,829 87,813 19,874.9 448 101.4
34900 Napa, CA 139,623 27,214 19,491.1 143 102.4
40900 Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA 2,315,980 450,181 19,438.0 4,147 179.1
42100 Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA 273,962 50,687 18,501.5 262 95.6
17020 Chico, CA 225,817 39,822 17,634.6 411 182.0
42220 Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA 499,772 87,684 17,544.8 487 97.4
41940 San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA 1,987,846 345,285 17,369.8 2,380 119.7
41860 San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA 4,701,332 787,276 16,745.8 4,991 106.2

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19 This Month

The United States is bracing to reach 1 million COVID-19-related deaths, a figure the nation could hit in the coming weeks. So far, the COVID-19 pandemic has killed 993,744 people in the U.S., with over 11,740 deaths in the past four weeks alone, according to Johns Hopkins University – but some states are deadlier than […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kings County, CA
Health
City
Vallejo, CA
City
Corcoran, CA
Hanford, CA
Government
Kings County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
County
Kings County, CA
State
California State
Corcoran, CA
Government
Hanford, CA
Health
City
Yuba City, CA
City
Hanford, CA
City
Salinas, CA
City
Visalia, CA
City
El Centro, CA
Local
California Health
City
Bakersfield, CA
City
Modesto, CA
City
Fresno, CA
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Financial Advisors#United States#Americans#The Hanford Corcoran
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
24/7 Wall St.

Toxic Products Sold at Dollar Stores

When we go shopping, especially if it’s at a major retailer, we can reasonably expect that the products we buy will be free from harmful chemicals. Unfortunately, that’s not always the case, especially when it comes to dollar stores like Family Tree, Family Dollar, Dollar General, 99 Cents Only, and Five Below.  To compile a […]
SHOPPING
24/7 Wall St.

Cities With the Shortest Commutes in America

The number of American workers working from home – particularly those in white collar jobs – skyrocketed during the pandemic. The shift has proved to be a positive development in some ways. A recent Gallup study found that over 90% of remote workers hope that the trend continues after the pandemic, citing the lack of […]
TRAFFIC
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in North Dakota With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 80.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 3. More than 986,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 15.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending May 3. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
BISMARCK, ND
24/7 Wall St.

Zip Codes Where the Most People Own Their Homes

The American housing market took off during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The homeownership rate – or the share of housing units occupied by their owner – jumped by 2.6 percentage points from the first quarter to the second quarter of 2020, by far the largest increase ever recorded. By the end of […]
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in West Virginia With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 80.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 3. More than 986,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 15.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending May 3. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
BECKLEY, WV
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

114K+
Followers
73K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy