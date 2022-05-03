ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: How Cases in the Hammond, LA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vjy0C_0fRB2Ajt00 The U.S. reported over 356,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending May 1, bringing the total count to more than 80.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 985,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 14.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 12.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 17.1 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 23.7% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Hammond, LA metro area consists of just Tangipahoa Parish. As of May 1, there were 24,996.0 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Hammond residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,905.4 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and parish governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Hammond metro area, unemployment peaked at 18.1% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 5.9%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Hammond, LA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the parish level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 1 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 1 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 1 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 1 per 100,000 residents
33740 Monroe, LA 203,457 60,314 29,644.6 1,017 499.9
43340 Shreveport-Bossier City, LA 399,619 105,804 26,476.2 1,776 444.4
26380 Houma-Thibodaux, LA 210,162 55,572 26,442.5 785 373.5
29340 Lake Charles, LA 208,549 52,970 25,399.3 713 341.9
25220 Hammond, LA 132,057 33,009 24,996.0 599 453.6
12940 Baton Rouge, LA 854,318 211,891 24,802.4 2,747 321.5
29180 Lafayette, LA 489,914 119,586 24,409.6 1,466 299.2
35380 New Orleans-Metairie, LA 1,267,777 307,957 24,291.1 3,856 304.2
10780 Alexandria, LA 153,310 36,462 23,783.2 670 437.0

