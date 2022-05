Despite the expectation that he’d make his debut at some point in the playoffs, the Nets were eliminated from the postseason before Ben Simmons made an appearance for the team. Simmons was nursing a bad back which prevented him from taking the court with his Nets teammates as they were swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics. Now looking ahead to the 2022-23 season, Nick Friedell revealed that Simmons is set to undergo surgery on his back this week on Thursday.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO