Fresno, CA

Man hospitalized after being shot on the front lawn of Fresno home, police say

By Larry Valenzuela
The Fresno Bee
 3 days ago

A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in front of his home in southeast Fresno on Monday night.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. when officers received a ShotSpotter alert of four rounds fired in the area of Bond Street and Thomas Avenue, according to Fresno police Lt. Skye Leibee.

Officers arrived and found the victim in his home with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. He taken to Community Regional Medical Center where his condition was unknown.

Leibee said police learned that the victim was sitting on a chair in his front yard when he was approached by a man and shot. The suspect fled the scene on foot.

No suspect information was available.

Police tape off a southeast Fresno neighborhood to investigate a shooting at a home on Bond Street and Thomas Avenue on Monday, May 2, 2022. LARRY VALENZUELA/lvalenzuela@fresnobee.com

The Fresno Bee

