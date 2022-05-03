Leaked abortion opinion by Supreme Court adds more fuel to already raging fire of debate over Roe v. Wade

﻿Shock rippled out from the nation's heart Monday night following a leaked revelation the U.S. Supreme Court may overturn Roe v. Wade and allow states to ban abortion.

Politico on Monday evening published what it said was a draft opinion, written by Associate Justice Samuel Alito and supported by a majority of justices, overturning the landmark 1973 ruling establishing a constitutional right to abortion.

USA TODAY could not independently verify the draft ruling. A final decision is not expected for at least two months, and justices could change their minds and rule differently, regardless of what the leaked draft report says now.

While abortion-rights activists have been warning the court was poised to overturn Roe, Monday's revelation sparked new furor and fear. If overturned by the court, at least 20 states would immediately make abortion illegal, based on already-passed laws.

"This is going to be an unprecedented earthquake in American life," said Amelia Bonow, founder of the Seattle-based national abortion-access group Shout Your Abortion . "We reject the legitimacy of this court, full stop. We will not comply, we will not obey. We will not follow these laws. It's just not happening."

Advocates say overturning Roe would impact at least 25 million menstruating people, largely in the South and Midwest. Another 17 states and the District of Columbia have passed laws explicitly permitting abortions.

Elizabeth Sepper, a University of Texas law professor who studies health law, said the apparent leak could be posturing by one side or another, tempering expectations or floating a trial balloon. Still, she said the highly unusual leak is reverberating wildly.

“I think the draft is a wake-up call. The end of abortion access for many Americans is not hypothetical. A majority of the Supreme Court has cast their votes against a longstanding constitutional right to autonomy and self-determination,” she said.

Andrea Miller, the president of the National Institute for Reproductive Health, an abortion access advocacy group, called the leaked opinion “despicable and dangerous" and said it could embolden more conservative lawmakers.

Amelia Bonow, left, Erin Jorgensen, center, and Alana Edmondson, right, show and then take abortion pills to make a statement about how safe and available they believe they are, as they demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington. The court will hear arguments in a case from Mississippi, where a 2018 law would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, well before viability. Jacquelyn Martin, AP

"These states will ban abortion despite the views and needs of their residents, the majority of whom support legal access to abortion care,” she said in a statement provided to USA TODAY.

Abortion-rights activists have been preparing for the decision for months, based on comments justices have made hearing several different abortion-access cases. In addition to helping women in states like Texas travel across state lines to get abortions, activists have also been highlighting access to abortion pills.

Bonow said access to abortion pills via U.S. Mail or private package delivery means enforcing a national abortion ban is unworkable. Federal officials say about 42% of the 629,898 legal abortions nationally in 2019 were induced via medicine, up from 39% in 2017. Bonow's group is recruiting rapid-response volunteers to aid people in light of the pending decision.

Almost 60% of Americans believe abortion should be legal in all or some cases, while 39% say it should be illegal in all or most cases, according to opinion surveys .

"I can't think of another time when the Supreme Court that has handed down a decision that is so out of step with how people feel and how people actually live their lives," Bonow said. "We are completely committed to making the impact of this decision symbolic at best. We have the tools, we have the heart, and we will never stop."

In a statement, the anti-abortion group National Right to Life said it was waiting for the actual decision: "In response to the Politico article claiming to have a copy of the initial draft of the Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson, National Right to Life agrees with the statement of Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch who said, “We will let the Supreme Court speak for itself and wait for the Court’s official opinion.”

Dr. Stella Safo, a New York-based primary care physician and founder of Just Equity for Health, a company focused on equitable healthcare, said she felt more rage than shock.

“It won't stop people from getting abortions-- it will stop people from getting safe abortions,” she said.

"The World Health Organization estimates 45% of all induced abortions worldwide are unsafe. Even in developed regions like the U.S., approximately 30 women die for every 100,000 unsafe abortions. That number rises to 220 deaths per 100,000 unsafe abortions in developing regions."

Abortion rates are similar in countries where the procedure is restricted compared to those where it’s legal, only differing by about two percentage points, according to research from the Guttmacher Institute, a research and policy institute focused on sexual and reproductive health.

Safo, who is nine months pregnant herself, said overturning Roe v. Wade will only widen racial disparities.

People of color suffer disproportionately from pregnancy complications: Black, American Indian, and Alaska Native women are two to three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Black women have the highest risk, with pregnancy-related deaths four to five times higher than white women.

“All the people who are minoritized historically in this country, and who are poor– it’s low-income women who are going to suffer the most from this and it's absolutely maddening,” Safo said. “We're going to do everything we can to keep people safe, because that's what we took an oath for. And no law is going to make that go away.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Leaked abortion opinion by Supreme Court adds more fuel to already raging fire of debate over Roe v. Wade