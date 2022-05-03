Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com .)

- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: EXCEL CEASE PONCHO SCRIPT

Answer: Her joke about her husband's high credit card balance was – AT HIS EXPENSE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"Your heart is slightly bigger than the average human heart, but that's because you're a teacher." – Aaron Bacall

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

BEHIND EVERY GREAT MAN IS A WOMAN ROLLING HER EYES. – JIM CARREY

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

IF PEOPLE ARE CHITCHATTING ON THE TOPIC OF RUBBLE, COULD YOU SAY THEY'RE SHOOTING DEBRIS?

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

COD KOI EEL SHAD PIKE CARP SHARK

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

MAGMA, AMEND, DIVINE, EMINENT, TWIGS

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

1. BLOUSE

2. ROOTS

3. BOARDWALK

4. PREPARED

5. ATTIC

6. KOOKABURRA

7. SLOGGED

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Great memories

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, May 3