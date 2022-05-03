ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Daily Log: 5/3

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cKJSf_0fRAxQh000

Births

McLaren

St. Luke’s Hospital

Kaitlin and Zach Wilhelm, Custar, Ohio, boy, April 30.

Kathleen and Jesse Podiak, Swanton, girl, May 2.

Mercy Health

St. Charles Hospital

Ashley Edens, Toledo, boy, April 26.

Mercy Health

St. Vincent Medical Center

Cheyenne Jackson, Toledo, girl, April 26.

Tianna Walker, Toledo, girl, April 28.

Taylor and John Arnos, Toledo, boy, April 28.

Megan Ritter, Swanton, girl, April 29.

Colleen Eppink, Lyons, Ohio, boy, April 29.

Alyssa and Joseph Krebs, Perrysburg, girl, April 30.

Caitlin and Jacob Adamczak, Toledo, girl, May 1.

ProMedica Bay Park Hospital

Alaura and Justin Allgire, Genoa, boy, April 29.

ProMedica Flower Hospital

Julia and Nick Randles, Perrysburg, boy, May 1.

Rheanna Logan, Toledo, boy, May 2.

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

J’Vann Winfield, Holland, girl, April 25.

Angelita Martinez and Patrick Reaster, Wauseon, girl, April 26.

Brandi and Brad Schwartz, Maumee, boy, April 26.

Amari Hall, Toledo, boy, April 27.

Samantha Dixon, Toledo, boy, April 28.

Priscilla Rogers, Toledo, girl, April 28.

Jessica and Colton Hoogendoorn, Temperance, boy, April 28.

Adrianna and Daniel Clendenin, Napoleon, girl, April 29.

Tishia Phillips and Jon Hagermad, Toledo, boy, May 1.

Crime reports

Homicides

Neiko McIntyre, shot in the 200 block of Orville.

Clifford Gammer, shot in the 2200 block of North Erie.

Robbery

Bambino’s Pizza, no loss reported from business in the 5100 block of North Summit.

Felonious assaults

Latrice Walker, assaulted at Bancroft and Detroit.

Joseph Bochaczenko, stabbed at gas station in the 1600 block of Miami.

Caleb Hamilton, assaulted in the 300 block of 14th.

Steven Comrie, stabbed at Monroe and North Cove.

George Barton, shot at in the 100 block of South Detroit.

Burglaries

Sandra Sauter, painting, jewelry, change, and grill from residence in the 4100 block of Mayfield.

Jumarr Hicks, assaulted in the 400 block of Victoria.

Khara Yowpp, no loss reported from residence in the 1900 block of Nevada.

Christopher North, guns from residence in the 1500 block of Kelsey.

Thefts

David Cook, catalytic converter from vehicle in the 4400 block of Chrysler.

Patricia Barrett, scammed out of money in the 1000 block of Brookview.

Auto Zone, cash from business in the 2900 block of Cherry.

Phenique Lipkin, vehicle and bike from the 3700 block of Beverly.

Shurita Daniel, taxes from residence in the 3400 block of Gibraltar Heights.

Martha Martinez, credit cards and cash from hospital in the 2200 block of Cherry.

Dylan Bray, credit cards and money from business in the 5700 block of Telegraph.

Comments / 0

