Editorial: Racist slurs do not belong anywhere

A person doesn’t need to know anything about lacrosse to know right from wrong. And it appears something beyond wrong happened during a high school lacrosse game last week.

The accusation being investigated is that an Anthony Wayne player used a racial slur toward a Perrysburg player at Thursday’s boys varsity lacrosse game. There were witnesses to the comment, multiple witnesses. At least one previous incident involving Perrysburg’s team and another school is also under investigation.

Racism and racist language have no place anywhere, least in a high school sporting event. Such words are wrong, racist, unsportsmanlike and inhuman.

Read more Blade editorials

When the investigations under way are completed, the results must be made public — not including the names of the players. Most of them are likely minors.

The schools and officials involved must act quickly to determine exactly what happened, make punishment swift and severe and make sure that any racist conduct won’t be tolerated in the future.

The officiating crew, faced with an unforeseen situation, made the best call they could by suspending the game. The seriousness of the allegation requires more than suspending a game.

This sort of behavior cannot be tolerated. School officials at Anthony Wayne say they do not tolerate racist comments or behavior. If the facts back the accusation, officials must act upon their words.

The superintendents of both school districts said the right things. Now they must act upon them.

Here’s what needs to happen and should be a guide to the future. Any player who used a racial epithet needs to be off the team and face academic discipline. Anthony Wayne should forfeit the game. The coach and team should be subject to further discipline.

The player involved also might need a bit of education, which they’re supposedly getting in high school.

Racist language has no place in sports at any level. School and athletic officials must make that very clear. Their judgment on Thursday’s events can make a statement. It’s unfortunate but it seems a statement is required.

This cannot happen again.