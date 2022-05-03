Editorial: Cruel thief mental illness robs us once again

Over the weekend, mental illness robbed us of a vibrant human being with awesome talent. Naomi Judd was more than a singer. She was a mother to Wynonna and Ashley.

Mental illness robs us of moms, dads, children, grandparents, and friends.

Those struggling with mental illness, including depression and suicidal ideation, face the same troubles whether rich, poor, Black, white, straight, or gay.

We all must do better to understand and destigmatize mental illness. Naomi Judd, through her own struggles transformed her own pain by advocacy for those suffering from mental illness, particularly depression. There are many medications and therapies to fight depression and other mental illnesses.

Some individuals, like Ms. Judd, face a virulent form of the disease, which is treatment resistant. Those cases make up about 30 percent of people with depression. It’s important to remember that.

The Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame Sunday in an event scheduled prior to Naomi Judd’s death. The Judds had a concert planned at the Huntington Center later this year. The sense of loss affects all of her fans.

People should be encouraged to seek help for mental illness. Yet some folks must try to live with a disease that cannot be treated. Thinking there’s a pill for that isn’t helpful and in fact adds to the stigma that remains around depression and other mental illnesses. The tragedy of the Judd family is the tragedy of many families.

What can we do to help?

Learn more about depression and other illnesses which affect the mind. The Mayo Clinic offers a page of important information about depression at www.mayoclinic.org/​diseases-conditions/​depression/​in-depth/​depression/​art-20045943.

The number for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline is 800-273-8255.

The signs of depression aren’t always obvious. If they are obvious, help friends, family members and acquaintances get treatment.

Most of all, be kind. Be patient. Help save the next mom, dad, child, grandparent, or friend from the ravages of mental illness.