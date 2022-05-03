ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillary Clinton reacts from the Met Gala to the leaked draft opinion that suggests the Supreme Court may overturn Roe v. Wade

By Samantha Grindell
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
Hillary Clinton attended the 2022 Met Gala.

Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images

  • Politico published a leaked draft opinion that seems to indicate the Supreme Court may overturn Roe w. Wade.
  • Hillary Clinton reacted to the leaked draft on Twitter while she was at the Met Gala on Monday.
  • Clinton wore a dress embroidered with Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's name to the event.

While attending the Met Gala , Hillary Clinton shared her opinion on the leaked draft opinion that seems to show the Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Clinton, 74, attended the Met Gala on Monday for the first time in 21 years, according to Vogue .

During the event, Politico published a draft of an initial draft majority opinion, purportedly authored by Justice Samuel Alito, that says the 1973 ruling which recognized women's constitional right to abortion was "egregiously wrong from the start." (Insider could not immediately confirm if it was an authentic draft written by Alito, and a Supreme Court spokesperson did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment on Monday.)

According to Politico, the court's most conservative judges — Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett — formed the majority on the draft, labeled the "Opinion of the Court."

As Insider's Lauren Frias and Oma Seddiq reported, the draft is not the court's final ruling or vote and the court's decision on the abortion rights case, Dobbs v. Jackson's Women Health Organization, is expected by the end of June.

Clinton reacted to the leaked draft in the form of a tweet, seemingly sent from inside the Met Gala.

"Not surprising. But still outrageous," Clinton tweeted. "This decision is a direct assault on the dignity, rights, & lives of women, not to mention decades of settled law. It will kill and subjugate women even as a vast majority of Americans think abortion should be legal. What an utter disgrace."

Met Gala guests typically aren't allowed to use their phones during the event to protect its secrecy.

Clinton was also trending on Twitter after the leaked draft was published on Monday, with many pointing out she was outspoken about the potential a Republican president could have on the Supreme Court when she was running for office in 2016.

As she walked the Met Gala red carpet, Clinton paid homage to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with her custom Joseph Altuzarra dress.

Her dress was embroidered with Ruth Bader Ginsburg's name.

Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images

The off-the-shoulder dress, which had a fitted waist, full skirt, and long sleeves, was embroidered with the names of "women who inspire her" on the hem and trim of the neckline, as Vogue reported. Ginsburg's name was among them, as Clinton said on Vogue's red-carpet livestream.

As Insider previously reported, Ginsburg's death in 2020 put high-profile issues including abortion rights at stake on the Supreme Court.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 181

Mr. Hugh Janus
3d ago

at this point, even as a pro-choice woman...I'd rather see women have to be more responsible with their birthcontrol than to see children groomed into deviance, our borders wide open, our economy destroyed, our foreign policies fail, and

Reply(10)
90
Troy Baxter
3d ago

Suddenly the party that says “men can have babies too” are saying it’s an attack on women rights🤷🏼‍♂️. You just can’t make this stuff up

Reply(1)
71
Charlie5
3d ago

a liberal clerk at the supreme Court more than likely is responsible for the leaked draft opinion of the supreme Court opinion suggesting justices have voted to overturn grow versus Wade. liberals will do anything to influence the outcome of the supreme Court by leaking this document.

Reply(6)
52
