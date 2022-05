WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Despite the weather, steps are being made to get Andover residents who lost everything back on their feet. The Kansas Insurance Department was at the Andover Community Center meeting with families whose homes and cars were either damaged or destroyed in last Friday’s tornado. The state agency helped people with their claims and helped guide them through clean up and rebuilding process.

ANDOVER, KS ・ 23 HOURS AGO